Omar CooperJr.'s Week 8 Disappearing Act Isn't Really That Concerning for Jets

Omar Cooper Jr. was nowhere to be found in the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Raiders. The rookie wideout got zero targets against Las Vegas after back-to-back 100-plus-yard performances, leaving New York fans wondering if the explosive start to his career is almost over.

However, New York shouldn't be too concerned about the rookie's limited usage in the loss.

Cooper has shown what he is capable of early on in his NFL career. That does not mean that he should be expected to be a 100-yard receiver every week. As the Jets continue the season, there will be plenty of opportunities for Omar, but they may not be as plentiful as they were in Weeks 6 and 7.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s future is still bright despite quiet Week 8

Cooper is a rookie, no matter what his performances look like. Cooper was drafted as a complementary receiver. not to be the number-one receiver on the team. While he's been great, there was not a lot of opportunity for his skill set against Las Vegas.

Geno Smith only had three pass attempts over the middle against the Raiders, where Cooper has had his most success this season. The Raiders clearly wanted Geno to throw the ball outside, which hurt Cooper's performance.

The rookie ran 26 receiving routes in Week 8; 16 of them were from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. Weeks like this are bound to happen for Cooper, especially when opposing teams try to take away his main area of success. There's no need for panic as the former Hoosier settles into his role in the Jets' offense.

Too many cooks in the kitchen

Week 8 was the first time that the Jets had a fully healthy receiving corps for a full game. That leaves mouths to feed. The Jets clearly have talent all across the board at skill positions. Garrett Wilson is Garrett Wilson; Adonai Mitchell had seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown; Kenyon Sadiq has had a 100-yard performance; and Mason Taylor was coming off a two-touchdown game.

An incredible 48-yard catch by Adonai Mitchell!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/a7pOlkJn27 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

There will be weeks when Cooper doesn't get the majority of targets. The Jets have a lot of talent on the perimeter. Smith has felt comfortable spreading the ball around, and Wilson needs to get his. This doesn't mean Cooper will be iced from the offense; he is just playing his role.

The 22-year-old was drafted as the Jets' slot receiver, making him (for now) the de facto number-three receiver. Wilson and Mitchell will stay on the outside, and Cooper will patrol the middle routes. With a fully healthy receiving group, the slot not getting the most targets every week isn't a concern.

Getting back on track in Week 9 & beyond

Cooper will have a chance to get back in the box score against Kansas City in Week 9. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs gave up six completions on eight middle-of-the-field attempts against the Broncos in Week 8; that bodes well for the Jets' rookie.

Cooper has 12 receptions this season; seven of those have been over the middle. The game script against the Chiefs should favor the rookie. Not every game will be a breakout game for Cooper, but he does have a chance to continue his stellar season in Week 9.

The Jets will likely look to get the rookie back into the game after his donut against Las Vegas. If Cooper lets the game come to him and keeps performing as he has, he should return to being an integral part of the offense.

The Jets and their fans shouldn't worry about the rookie after a game that didn't favor his talents; they should look for what he does when the game favors him.

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