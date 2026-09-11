Jets Friday Practice Update: Latest Week 1 Injury Report and Starting Kicker Announcement

Injuries are part of the game in the NFL. Normally, the victors on Sunday are heavily dependent on which team can overcome the injuries their own team is suffering.

The New York Jets understand this well. Their "next man up" mentality has been aided by the organization's commitment to rebuilding the roster's depth this offseason. Gang Green is more prepared than ever for an injury or two throughout the season.

That doesn't mean that when a few happen, the team should be comfortable, though. In fact, the Jets' final injury report from head coach Aaron Glenn shows a level of concern that wasn't there previously for more than one position.

Jets' Week 1 injury report leaves concern

The obvious and unsurprising updates came early. Wide receiver Tim Patrick and edge rusher Joseph Ossai were both ruled out by Glenn at the start of his Friday press conference. Neither player practiced on Tuesday nor Thursday, so it wasn't a surprise.

Then came the hammer blow.

Kick returner Kene Nwangwu and rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds are both listed as doubtful. Nwangwu suffered a back injury during practice on Thursday, while Ponds is still trying to make his way back from a calf injury that cost him all of camp.

It's because of the lack of practice time that the Jets may hold the second-round rookie out of Indiana for Week 1.

"I love where he's at with his physical," Glenn said. "But just the part of him not getting as much reps as he can. He'll be doubtful because of that."

Ponds isn't as much of a surprise, but Nwangwu is a serious blow if he cannot play on Sunday. He has become one of the best kick returners in the game, with an All-Pro and a return touchdown to boot over the last few years.

His biggest issue, though, is staying healthy. In his place, the Jets can turn to Isaiah Williams to handle kick and punt return duties, but the danger of New York's kick return game was that they had two lethal returners. Now, they might have one for Sunday. You can bet Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator John Fassell will try to exploit that.

It's also not the only special teams news hitting New York today either.

Aaron Glenn announces starting kicker for Week 1

Injuries aside, the lone question the Jets needed to figure out this week was who was starting at kicker. We now have our answer to that; it's Jason Sanders.

New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders (19) celebrates a field goal with Austin McNamara (14) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York cut the veteran kicker to make room for waiver pickup Blake Grupe, the Jets acknowledged on Thursday that there would be a competition between the two veterans. While Sanders struggled throughout camp and the preseason for New York, the Jets hope that his experience will be enough to get back on track when the games actually matter.

"He's had most of the reps," Glenn said. "I want to make sure Grupe has a solid chance. He just got here last week, hasn't had a lot of chance to work with (long snapper Thomas Hennessy) Henny and (punter and holder Austin McNamara) Mac. But Jason will be kicking this week."

New York may want to give Grupe more time to integrate himself into the team. But if Sanders misses a key kick on Sunday, that will have been a week and a waiver wire pickup wasted on the kicking struggles the team elected to avoid this offseason.

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