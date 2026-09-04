No Time to Waste: Tim Patrick's Jets Future Will Hinge on His September Performance

As the Jets prepare for a grudge match against the Titans in Week 1, they appear to have the right mentality going into their first head-to-head showdown with former head coach Robert Saleh since he was fired early in the 2024 season.

The start of a new season also represents new opportunities for everyone involved and leaves several burning questions still unresolved. Even though the pressure of making the 53-man roster throughout the offseason and preseason is behind us, that doesn't mean that some Jets are off the hook just yet.

That certainly applies to wide receiver Tim Patrick, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets earlier in the offseason after spending the 2025 season with the Jaguars. After all, he went into training camp mired in a competitive WR battle and has looked the part of a cut candidate so far as a bottom-of-the-roster wideout.

Although he missed the entirety of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to ACL and Achilles injuries, he brings experience heading into his ninth year in the league and has some familiarity with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey during his recent stints with the Lions and Broncos, respectively.

Still, the crowded WR room and his limited special teams abilities are concerning going into the season.

Tim Patrick remains on the hot seat ahead of first season with Jets

Known for his consistency, Patrick posted consecutive seasons with at least 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021 prior to the injuries. While he has not been as explosive since he returned to the field, Patrick had 394 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 and posted a 20% TD rate last season, so he still offers some potential among a group of young and mostly unproven wideouts.

Tim Patrick still finds ways to get into the end zone, even if the veteran Jets WR's athletic prime is behind him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 32-year-old's inside-outside flexibility could serve him well, but his outlook remains murky following the preseason slate. For starters, the Jets added some weapons to their offense with first-round selections Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.

Although Sadiq is still trying to recover from hernia surgery and a setback in his recovery, Cooper is expected to start Week 1 alongside Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

As for the depth behind those three, Isaiah Williams has surged up the depth chart after making a strong impression throughout the offseason on coaches, teammates and fans, showing that he can be more than just a special teams asset.

After Williams, it comes down to Patrick and Arian Smith, who was one of the biggest winners from the initial 53-man roster after many believed he would end up on the practice squad. Even though he only had one reception for five yards in the three preseason games and is not safe at all despite surviving the roster cuts, he has blazing speed and excels as a gunner.

Not only does Patrick's contract carry minimal financial penalties and give the front office some flexibility with him going forward, but he also brings limited special teams value and has struggled to create separation from defenders at training camp despite his 6-foot-5 frame.

In addition to the loaded WR room in front of Patrick, the tight end position is stacked as well, even if Sadiq will be starting the season in a lighter role. The Jets continue to see second-year breakout potential from Mason Taylor, who continues to impress coaches with his ability to catch and gain yards after the catch.

Second-year TE Mason Taylor's presence in the Jets' passing game is another reason why Tim Patrick might not see a ton of action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A strong start out of the gate will be crucial for Patrick, but it will also present some challenges.

Following the opener on the road against the Titans, the Jets return home to face the Packers before two more road trips to the Lions and Bears. It helps to have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule, per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, but the road gauntlet to begin the season could definitely set the tone.

His past connection with Glenn and Mougey—along with his overall experience—is certainly beneficial for Patrick. Still, he is only signed for one season and isn't guaranteed to see another contract without proving himself.

How he starts the season could go a long way in deciding what his future in Gang Green looks like.

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