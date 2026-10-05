Jets Have a Clear 53-Man Roster Decision to Make After Braiden McGregor's Season-Ending Injury

Another disappointing effort in Week 4 has the New York Jets tumbling down the standings, now sitting at 1-3 as they prepare for a Week 5 showdown against the Cleveland Browns. Losses like the 23-12 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday are demoralizing for a young team, especially one that's been plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball.

If another lopsided loss wasn't enough, New York's injured reserve is another player bigger heading into the rest of the season.

Early Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor's season is officially over. The former undrafted free agent out of Michigan left Sunday's loss with a chest injury and didn't return, with the reported diagnosis now being a torn pectoral muscle.

Jets DE Braiden McGregor tore his pec and now will be out for the season, per source. pic.twitter.com/WEMVEzx6ZR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Although McGregor has been in a backup role for the Jets since 2024, his absence will be felt. He's played 49 defensive snaps and another 46 on special teams this season, tallying seven solo tackles. His 74.4 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus is also the fifth-best among New York defenders who've played at least 40 snaps this season.

With McGregor being a big part of the Jets' five-man pass-rush rotation (David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV, and Kingsley Enagbare), someone will need to step up for the rest of the season. That could mean calling up a practice-squad member for help—specifically preseason darling Nate Lynn.

Jets should promote Nate Lynn after Braiden McGregor injury news

With McGregor's season over, the Jets officially have an opportunity to see what Lynn can do in regular-season action.

The 24-year-old EDGE joined the Jets as a free agent in mid-August after being released by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. Lynn needed a fresh start after failing to make a regular-season appearance with the Titans in 2025 and the Detroit Lions in 2024. The Jets seemed like the perfect team for that opportunity, given their pass-rushing woes.

He may have arrived in Gotham late in the offseason, but it didn't take Lynn long to win over Jets fans. He debuted for Gang Green against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason, generating four pressures (including two sacks) and an impressive 85.9 pass-rush grade on PFF. He followed that up with another two-pressure performance against the New York Giants in the exhibition finale, seemingly doing enough to make the 53-man roster in some fans' eyes.

Nate Lynn was—easily—one of the Jets' best pass rushers throughout the preseason, even if he joined the team late. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why it was somewhat shocking when Lynn wasn't part of the initial 53-man roster and instead landed on the practice squad. Joseph Ossai not ending up on the injured reserve or Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list likely played a role in that decision, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria, leaving the former UDFA in limbo.

But now that McGregor's season is over, Lynn could be a potential 53-man roster candidate. He's already familiar with Glenn, who was his defensive coordinator during the 2024 season in Detroit, and he also knows assistant defensive line/outside linebackers coach Cameron Davis, who coached the Lions' D-line while Lynn was in the Motor City. Those connections could lead to a spot in the edge rush rotation.

Whether he's promoted to the 53-man unit or used as a game-day elevation, Lynn's first chance to impress the Jets post-McGregor injury could come against the Browns in Week 5. Cleveland might be 3-1, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is completing 48.5% of passes for 173 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a 34.2 passing grade when under pressure, per PFF.

If Lynn plays a role in the Jets' defense getting to Watson, Gang Green will be in a great spot to beat the Browns. Additionally, it would also boost Lynn's chances of remaining in the pass rush rotation not just for the rest of the year, but perhaps in 2027, too.

Needless to say, his situation will be interesting to monitor in the coming days.

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