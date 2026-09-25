Jets Rule Out 3 Key Players for Sunday's Game vs. Lions (Who's Hurt and Why It Matters)

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will look to erase fans' doubts this weekend as Gang Green travels to the Motor City to face Glenn' s former team, the Lions. Both sides are hungry for victory after the Detroit came up short against Buffalo last week while New York blew a 10-point lead to Green Bay. It's easy to see why a Week 3 win is so important.

But if the Jets are going to emerge from Sunday afternoon with another tally in the win column, it won't come easy. In fact, it's going to come shorthanded after the latest injury news stemming from Friday's practice.

With just over 48 hours to go before the Week 3 showdown, ESPN's Rich Cimini is reporting that the following three Jets have been ruled out for this weekend:

Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety (groin)

Mason Taylor, tight end (thumb)

Kiko Mauigoa, linebacker (quad)

Whether or not Jets fans expected the above trio to miss this weekend's action, their absence will still be felt at Ford Field on Sunday. That said, here's a look at what each player's absence will mean for the upcoming battle between two teams hungry to win.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

An interception-less season forced the Jets to improve their secondary throughout the 2026 offseason. On top of drafting cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, as well as signing veterans like CB Nahshon Wright and safety Dane Belton, New York also made a trade with Miami, acquiring him for a seventh-round pick before immediately inking a three-year, $40 million extension.

Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick's time in Gotham isn't off to the ideal start. He's been sidelined since leaving Week 1 with a groin injury after only six snaps, thrusting the likes of Andre Cisco into the spotlight. The former Jaguars second-rounder played a whopping 59 snaps in Fitzpatrick's absence against the Packers, which isn't too far off from the 62.4 he averaged last year.

Jets fans should expect to see plenty of Andre Cisco again this weekend now that Minkah Fitzpatrick has officially been ruled out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be surprising to find Cisco in a similar position against the Lions. It's clear that Glenn trusts him and Belton as the top safeties with Fitzpatrick out, and he'll likely continue to do so until Cisco gives him a reason not to.

Other Jets who could benefit from the available snaps in the secondary could be Malachi Moore, who only played one defensive snap in Week 2, as well as Ponds (assuming he finally makes his NFL debut this weekend).

Mason Taylor

New York's passing game could be in dire straits this weekend. On top of rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. still being on the injured list while Arian Smith's season ended earlier this week, Adonai Mitchell will be limited with a finger injury. Pouring salt on the wound, the Jets will also be without Taylor.

It's safe to say that the 2025 second-round pick has been near-invisible to begin the new season. Although he's caught two of his three targets, Taylor has actually lost two yards on the season. He wasn't even targeted once despite playing 34 offensive snaps in Week 2. Still, he plays a key blocking role for the offense (75.5 run-block and 72.1 pass-block grades on Pro Football Focus), so it's safe to say the Jets would rather have him playing than be without him.

Mason Taylor has experienced a slow start to the 2026 season, but that doesn't mean that the Jets won't miss him on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Taylor on the field, rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq is looking at a massive opportunity to show what he can do. This year's 16th overall pick is still looking to pop off after recording only 38 receiving yards on five catches and a rushing touchdown in his first two appearances, and now he has a chance to explode against a Lions defense that is a bottom-three unit against tight ends so far.

In addition to Sadiq, the Jets also have fifth-year TE Jeremy Ruckert around. He's known for his blocking; however, Ruckert can also contribute as a pass-catcher, with a 61-452-20 stat line in 60 career games.

Tight end/fullback Andrew Beck is also a candidate for increased snaps, as is Jelani Woods (whom offensive coordinator Frank Reich knows from Indianapolis). Undrafted rookie TE Cody Hardy is on the practice squad, but it's hard to imagine he'll be given a chance due to his inexperience.

Although Sadiq will likely see the most additional work due to Taylor's absence, there should be plenty of opportunities for other Jets TEs to step up.

Kiko Mauigoa

Drafted 162nd overall last year, Mauigoa has already become a key fixture in special teams coordinator Chris Banjo's unit. The Samoan linebacker averaged 17 special teams snaps in 12 games as a rookie (all while playing a total of 329 snaps on defense), and started off the 2026 season busy by finishing Week 1 with the fourth-most snaps among Jets special teamers (18).

Mauigoa likely would've seen a similar number last week; however, he was limited to six before exiting the game with his quad injury and not returning.

As unfortunate as the situation is, the Jets seemed to be bracing for the first earlier this week, promoting veteran LB Troy Reeder to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. The former Super Bowl Champion exclusively played 25 special teams snaps in Week 2 and will likely be in line for a similar workload on Sunday. Reeder could see even more opportunities since ST ace Marcelino McCrary-Ball also landed on IR this week.

It's safe to say that with two key special teams contributors missing (along with Smith, the gunner), the Jets and Banjo need everyone in the unit to step up if they want to beat the Lions.

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