Jets Have Advantages Over Lions for 3 Key Reasons Going Into Week 3 (Including Garrett Wilson)

Oh, what could have been.

As the Jets get set to travel to Detroit for a Week 3 contest against the Lions, fans can't help but feel a little dejected after their overtime loss last Sunday. New York blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Green Bay Packers, and a loss like that continues to sting nearly a week later.

Still, there's no sense in crying over spilled milk, though. The Jets have another winnable game to get ready for this week when they take on a banged-up Lions team.

More than ever, there's reason for optimism for Gang Green, because the Jets have three clear-cut advantages over the Lions before they even step on Ford Field this weekend.

1. Garrett Wilson and Kenyon Sadiq

Lions defensive backs Kirby Joseph and Brian Branch remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That means they are out for Sunday's game. Concerns over Joseph's future in the NFL aside, the Lions have been very bad against the pass this season—second-worst in football, to be exact.

One place they have struggled the most is in the middle of the field. Without Joseph or Branch, Buffalo and New Orleans (the two opponents who picked apart Detroit's defense to begin the year) showed how weak the unit is.

That means the Jets should be licking their chops for star wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Both players are coming off quiet-ish games and are expected to get even more targets in Week 3.

Sadiq, in particular, should be given more opportunities to dominate, with Mason Taylor officially ruled out for Sunday's contest.

This could be the game where the Jets get some big plays over the middle of the field.

2. Pass rush will overwhelm Jared Goff

The M.O. on Jared Goff has been known for years. If he's given a clean pocket, the former first-overall pick can pick apart even the most elite defenses in the game. He's been to two conference championship games over his career for that very reason.

The numbers are drastically different when he faces pressure, though.

In 2025, Pro Football Focus tallied that Goff's completion percentage fell to just over 50% when he faced pressure. It was 75.9% when he had a clean pocket in front of him. New York, meanwhile, has blitzed 28% of the time so far this season. Against Tennessee, the rate was the third-highest in the league. It took a drop when they played the Packers in Week 2, but it's just one game.

Expect the Jets to blitz heavily in Sunday's contest. If they get to Goff early, it will fundamentally change how he will play. If Gang Green can't get to him, though, then Goff will pick them apart.

3. The run game

Detroit comes in with the fifth-worst run defense in the league, allowing 147.0 rushing yards per game. New York is an organization that wants to run the ball consistently.

The advantage almost writes itself.

The Lions' poor run defense could open the door for Breece Hall to have a huge weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When New York's offensive line is moving people, the Jets offense can look like it did in Week 1 against Tennessee: a well-oiled machine that can beat anyone. If they cannot control the line of scrimmage, though, the team will look like it did in Week 2: stuck in the mud.

With weather not a factor, the Jets should be able to ground and pound their way to a close contest against a good Lions squad.

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