Jets' Kicker Situation Remains a Distraction as Week 2 Preparation Continues 

The vibes are high in Gotham after the Jets handily beat the Titans 23-10 in the season opener. While fans are hopeful that Gang Green can get out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015, they face a difficult task against the Jordan Love-led Packers on Sunday afternoon.

If they can prioritize limiting certain Packers players, the Jets will put themselves in a good position to win. That said, one area remains a concern heading into the game: New York's kicking situation.

After letting Nick Folk walk in free agency, New York’s kicking spot has been in constant flux, as the franchise has brought in six different kickers this offseason. For the majority of the summer, Jason Sanders and Cade York competed for the job.

However, both players were released, with only Sanders signing back on the team’s practice squad, while the Jets claimed Blake Grupe off waivers after August's roster cuts. Despite having Grupe on the active roster, New York elevated Sanders and gave him the kicking duties for Week 1.

After missing badly on his first field goal attempt from 54 yards out, Sanders responded with two 50-plus-yard field goals, a 33-yard conversion and connected on both his extra-point attempts.

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo praised his kicker for bouncing back on Thursday; however, he still “won't say if Sanders will kick on Sunday”, per ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini.

STC Chris Banjo praises K Jason Sanders for his “grit” and “resilience” last week, bouncing back with two 50+ FGs after an ugly duck hook from 54. But he won’t say if Sanders will kick on Sunday. Gotta believe he will. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 17, 2026

Uncertainty has been a recurring theme for the Jets at kicker, and with Week 2 just days away, the team still hasn’t provided a clear answer on whose job it is.

Jets must make a decision at kicker sooner rather than later

Some Jets fans can argue that the team should’ve re-signed Folk, who, despite being 41, led the league in field goal percentage (96.6%) last season. Interestingly, Folk looked human with two missed field-goal attempts in his Falcons debut, coming up without any points on attempts from 45 and 54 yards out.

All fans, however, can agree that New York should’ve decided on a kicker weeks ago.

Unfortunately, the Jets are continuing a kicking competition that has gone on for four months. General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn must understand that they cannot afford to continue to cycle through kickers and that they must pick one and stick with that choice. They shouldn’t overcomplicate this situation and should plan it out accordingly.

Sanders has earned Glenn's trust... for now

Since Sanders bounced back from his disastrous miss, give him another opportunity in Week 2 to prove that he’s the one the team should roll with. If he can convert all his extra-point attempts and connect on field goals from 50-plus, the Jets should name him the starting kicker for the rest of the season.

If he struggles, then they should turn to Grupe for Weeks 3 and 4. That would give the Jets two game samples to evaluate each kicker and determine who should be their starter.

Jason Sanders's quick turnaround in Week 1 should earn the Jets' trust until he proves that he no longer deserves it. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jets don't need to make it more complicated than it is, nor let it drag on. We saw this last year with the Falcons, who cycled through three kickers before giving the kicking duties to Zane Gonzalez.

But even after they turned to Gonzalez for the remainder of the season, Atlanta moved on in the offseason, signing Folk to a two-year deal. For New York, that’s an important lesson: if Grupe or Sanders prove they can handle the job, the team shouldn’t assume they are the long-term starter, but also shouldn’t move on without a clear plan for who comes next.

The Jets must learn from what happened and prioritize the position moving forward. Whether through free agency, the draft, or the trade market, New York must find a reliable, long-term solution at the position and not use the regular season as an evaluation period.

Of course, this isn’t a concern until after the season. For now, Gang Green needs to use the next few weeks to evaluate Grupe and Sanders, determine who the Jets prefer for the remainder of the season, and finally end the nonsense surrounding the position.

It all starts against the Packers, who allowed Vikings kicker Will Reichard to nail a 38-yard FG while going 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.