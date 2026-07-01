One Trade That Could Transform the Jets' Offseason

Who says blockbuster trades can't be made ahead of training camp?

The New York Jets acquired quarterback Brett Favre in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on August 7, 2008. Did the move end up working out for the team? No. But the point is that even some of the greatest players in history can be moved during or right before training camp.

That's why the Jets are not an organization that can rest on its laurels just because they like the potential of their roster on paper. Luckily for them, there's one additional move that the team could make that would transform the one true weakness on the roster.

The only issue? The team that would have to agree to a trade is a division rival.

Jets Should Try To Acquire Jordyn Brooks from Dolphins

New York has an obvious need at linebacker. Jamien Sherwood is coming off a down year after being paid as a top-five player at the position and Demario Davis is 37 years old. It isn't hard to envision a situation where one or both of the Jets' starters struggles throughout 2026.

The team's depth isn't much better. Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Kiko Mauigoa are the immediate backups, with additional players like Mykal Walker also getting a shot. It's not a group that instills much confidence.

Sure, the Jets could hope that Sherwood, who was once considered an up-and-coming player at the position, is able to bounce back into being a dependable pass defender and run stopper. They can even hope that Davis is still able to play at a high level despite his age.

There's another option, though.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks is in the final year of a three-year contract worth over $26 million. The former Seattle Seahawk and first-team All-Pro player is another up-and-coming player at the linebacker position. Last season, his missed tackle percentage of 4.3% was the second-best among linebackers around the league.

Pro Football Focus graded Brooks as the 10th best linebacker in the game. Miami could certainly look to extend the former first-round pick out of Texas Tech. But the Dolphins are in the middle of a fire sale. They've given up on key players on both sides of the ball for future draft capital.

Trading Brooks before his contract situation comes to a head makes a lot of sense if they're not keen on extending a linebacker so early in a rebuild.

That's where the Jets come in.

Getting out of Sherwood's contract this season is impossible. For better or worse, he will be a part of the team in 2026. What happens after this year remains to be seen (they save over $10 million in space after this season with an outright release). But if New York doesn't truly believe in his ability to bounce back, a trade for a player like Brooks would not only enhance the linebacker depth, but also keep the best players on the field at all times.

The Jets already acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins this offseason. Brooks could be the next player traded within the division.

And Gang Green would be all the better for it.