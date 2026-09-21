Jets Are Already at a Crossroads Following Disappointing Week 2 Loss to Packers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The 2026 Jets are at a crossroads in their season, even if it is just Week 2.

It's the same kind of crossroads the organization has dealt with for the last 15 years. And it usually comes in games like the one the team played on Sunday.

New York blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and fell in overtime to the Packers 20-17. The loss bumped the Jets to 1-1, also psychologically deflating the fanbase and some members of the team. It also casts doubt on the long-term future of the team's coaching staff.

"This loss is not going to define who we are and what we’re about," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "It’s not okay. And our guys are going to take it like that. It is not okay. But we have to get ready to move on to next week."

Glenn wants the Jets to pick themselves up and move on from a difficult loss. Thirty-one other teams have shown an ability to do that over the years, but when it comes to the history of the organization, that's the one thing they simply haven't been able to do.

Jets are saying the same message, but are they a different team?

Glenn's message to the team has been similar to other coaches in team history after a difficult loss. The issue is that the roster has been unable to respond in a positive way during the following week, or games after.

For example, last season, the Jets lost a hard-fought 34-32 contest to the Steelers to open the year. That kind of heartbreaker, that ended on a 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, sank the team to the point that they ended up losing their first seven games of the season.

If the 2026 Jets are to be different, they know they will need to respond in practice and in their upcoming games to end September and beyond, and team captain Joe Tippmann knows that.

It can sting for a while, but we can’t let it sting for a while. It’s something that we have to put to bed and make sure to come in tomorrow and by whatever time we’re leaving at 2-3 o’clock, that it’s put to bed and we’re onto the next week. Joe Tippmann on Jets' Week 2 loss

It's easy to physically move on from a game like Sunday. It's entirely different when it comes to the mental side. Older players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, two of the longest-tenured players on the team, have seen the roster struggle to pick itself up after bad plays or games.

While a loss like Sunday's shouldn't sink any one team, Hall is confident that the Jets can bounce back.

"I still think we have a really good team, a team of high potential," Hall said. "We got to continue to know when we have a chance to put an opponent away, especially offensively, take advantage of the chances that we’re given."

Breece Hall knows the Jets must do a better job of putting their opponents away after blowing a 10-point lead against the Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets didn't do a good enough job taking advantage of those chances against the Packers. Whether it was the defense forcing five fumbles and recovering only one of them, special teams giving up a 63-yard punt return, or the offense putting up a goose egg in the fourth quarter, everyone had a hand in the team's loss.

While that could lead to the team rallying together and understanding that it's never just one person who costs the team a victory, that would require the organization to move beyond the past mistakes over the years.

Even with a favorable schedule upcoming.

Jets must capitalize on upcoming schedule

To think that the Jets are in rare company with blowing a 10-point lead across the NFL is folly.

Every team in the NFL has bad games and contests they wish they could get back over the course of the year. The way they lost may be different (they became the first team since 1941 to lose a contest after winning the turnover battle, giving up 200 yards of offense, and seeing their opponent commit over 100 yards in penalties), but the end result is the same.

What separates the Jets from other teams is their inability to move on from these losses. Even when there are winnable games on their upcoming schedule.

Gang Green's Week 3 opponent is the Lions, who are also 1-1, but coming off a 41-31 loss to the Bills on the road. Their lone home victory—coming in a season-opening win against New Orleans—came in overtime when they stopped the Saints on a two-point try in overtime.

As the former defensive coordinator of the Lions, Glenn understands exactly the kind of matchup that awaits him and the team.

"That’s going to be another challenge for us," Glenn said. "And we have to go into their house and try to steal a win. And that’s what we’re actually going to have to do."

After the Lions, New York will face off against the Bears on the road before contests against the Browns and Patriots. Chicago could be without Caleb Williams, who left their Week 2 loss to Minnesota with a hamstring injury, and he has since been declared "week-to-week" by head coach Ben Johnson (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Bears HC Ben Johnson told @ESPN1000 that he expects QB Caleb Williams to be “week to week” with the hamstring injury that he suffered Sunday. Williams underwent an MRI this morning. pic.twitter.com/t8pryZXBKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

Both Detroit and Chicago are beatable teams. New York will need to play well, but Glenn & Co. have the talent necessary to take that next step.

What will haunt the Jets is whether they can move on from their loss to the Packers. That's what puts the organization at a crossroads for the upcoming few weeks. Good teams are able to move on from poor performances and respond in a big way. Bad teams are unable to do so.

If the Jets are going to prove themselves to be a good team, they need to show it next week.

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