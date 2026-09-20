Jets OnSI Exclusive: Kingsley Enagbare Faces Former Team with One Goal in Mind

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It wasn't too long ago that the New York Jets had one of the most feared defensive lines in football.

After a rash of free agent departures and questionable trades, the group considered one of the best in the NFL took a major nosedive in 2025: finishing as a bottom-five team in both sacks and pressures.

That's why the Jets spent nearly $50 million and the second overall pick this offseason on solving that sudden need.

Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and David Bailey were added to change the perception of the defensive line back for the Jets. While Ossai has dealt with an injury to start the year, the collection of Enagbare and Bailey has already played some quality snaps to start the year.

"We believe in ourselves that we're one of the better units in the league," Enagbare told Jets on SI. "Last week was the first time we all played together ... the rotation was cool."

As the Jets turn their attention to Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers, Enagbare's former team, the veteran is rearing to accomplish a goal he hasn't had the opportunity to cash in many times in his career.

Reunions and rare goals

Enagbare recorded one of the three sacks on the day for the Jets defense in their 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last week. Along the way, he also added five total pressures as well, highlighting a solid debut for the free agent pickup.

Going into Week 2, Enagbare is excited to make the most of another opportunity against his former team.

"It's going to feel like a normal Sunday," Enagbare said. "I've been prepping like any other week. It'll be cool to see all the guys I played with over the last few years, but for the most part, it's like any given week."

Enagbare might be preparing for business as usual, but it isn't hard to see the change in the 26-year-old. In his four prior seasons with the Packers, the fifth-round pick never played more than 47% of the snaps in a given year. He was used mostly as a situational player who would need to make the most of his opportunities.

Things changed instantly in his first game with the Jets. Enagbare played 66% of the defensive snaps and helped the defensive line harass Cam Ward to multiple pressures and errant throws.

Turning his sights to Green Bay, Enagbare understands the defensive line will be a key for the Jets. The Packers' tackles played poorly throughout their Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and even have a few players banged up going into Sunday including Zach Bako-Bewele.

That leaves Enagbare with a chance to accomplish a goal he never had a shot at as a Packer: sack Jordan Love.

"In practice, you can't really sack the quarterback," he said. "Now that I'm on the opposing team, getting to sack J-Love would be pretty damn cool."

Compared to a young rookie in Bailey, or the higher-paid player in Ossai, Enagbare was considered something of an afterthought in the Jets defensive line room. After one game, and a strong camp, it's clear he has more in the tank to give the team going forward.

And the defense is ready to show that in their contest against Green Bay.

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