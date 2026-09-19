Jets Weekend Notebook: Kicking Situation Takes New Turn, and Eyes on Green Bay

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It has been over 10 years since the New York Jets have started a season 2-0.

The quarterback at the time: Ryan Fitzpatrick. The head coach: Todd Bowles.

New York's faces may have changed, but the goal on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers remains the same. After a difficult first season, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is hoping to build off of what was a dominant opening day win last week.

Pulling off an upset won't be easy, but the Jets are prepared for just that after Friday's practice.

Injuries

Four starters will not suit up for the Jets on Sunday. There is even some concern on a fifth.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, edge rusher Joseph Ossai, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., and return specialist Kene Nwangwu all are out with a myriad of injuries. Edge rusher Will McDonald has been dealing with an ankle injury that has him labeled as "questionable" for Sunday.

However, Glenn has confirmed McDonald will play. If he can't go, the Jets will most likely need to call up an edge rusher off the practice squad by Saturday. Should they avoid doing so, the team is most likely putting McDonald on the field.

Outside of those five, the Jets are walking into Week 2 relatively healthy.

On the Packers side, starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is doubtful with a concussion. Lukas Van Ness, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, offensive linemen Zach Bako-Bewele, and Aaron Banks are all questionable for Sunday's matchup. Only Warren Brinson has been declared out.

Kicking questions

New York's one key concern going into Week 2 is in their kicking game. Jason Sanders will get the start again after going 2/3 last week with all field goal attempts coming from beyond 50 yards out.

His one miss, though, came up woefully inaccurate, leading to further concern of his lack of consistency, even if he told reporters Friday that he "tried to hit it too hard.”

New York believes Sanders deserves another chance this week. Sunday is expected to be a rain-filled contest so Sanders' performance will be under the microscope even more. As he continues to win the week-to-week competition against Blake Grupe, though, Sanders understands the pressure he is under.

“Same as anywhere. That’s the mentality you have to have," he said Friday. "The reality of kicking is, you're never going to be perfect and that's exactly what you look for in a guy is just like, how can he respond?”

The weather in Tennessee was perfect for kickers. At the Jets' home opener, it will be anything but. And for an All-Pro player who kicked almost exclusively in warm weather when he was in Miami, Sunday will be a very dangerous test for the Jets on that side of the ball.

All eyes to Green Bay

No one has played the Packers more on this Jets team than defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. As a former member of the Minnesota Vikings, Phillips has seen just how dangerous the entire unit can be, even while coming off a loss in Week 1.

"I've seen them 10 plus times now in my career, and they've always just put out a really good product," Phillips told Jets on SI. "They're a really well put together offense, and I know we have a tall task this weekend for sure."

Among the chief issues that the Jets will have to deal with is Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former first-round pick has replaced Aaron Rodgers nicely: leading the Pack to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

What makes Love a dangerous weapon is his ability to make throws off-platform. He threw for nearly 400 yards in Green Bay's opening day loss to Minnesota, while also throwing for two touchdowns and running for his life most of the day.

It's something the Jets have taken notice of: beating Love will mean forcing him to stay in the pocket at all times.

"It's more about us in just as the game goes or as the season goes, more coordinated rushes, and you throw in different bodies," Phillips said. "The catalog of rushers that we build together, the more that you can kind of work off of one another, and that makes really feared pasS rushing units is when you can interplace different pieces."

New York will need all the pass rushers they can get. They walk into Sunday's contest as clear underdogs.

But the chance to start the season 2-0 is strong. With the home crown behind them, the Jets are looking to stymie Green Bay's offense and win another game to start the season.

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