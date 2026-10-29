Jets' Priority is Clear After Garrett Wilson Addresses Trade Rumors

Throughout NFL history, there are many examples of elite wide receivers who were never able to truly compete at the highest level due to their team's inadequacies.

Calvin Johnson and Andre Johnson are just small examples of that reality.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson doesn't want to add himself to that list, but the organization is certainly making it hard for him. Since arriving in Gotham in 2022, the Jets have never won more than seven games.

That kind of consistent losing can weigh on a player. At times, it has weighed on Wilson. During the 2025 offseason, there was a belief that the receiver would request a trade if the team brought back Aaron Rodgers. In Sunday's humiliating loss to the Dolphins, video recorded Wilson arguing with Geno Smith and his coaches (h/t Ari Meirov).

Garrett Wilson letting Geno Smith hear it on the sideline.



Wilson has 2 catches today with the game in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/BaivlOTxsD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2026

All of this has left Wilson in a difficult situation. Does he want out of New York to get a chance to be a winner? Is his time with the Jets actually coming to an end?

On Wednesday, Wilson answered many of those concerns.

Garrett Wilson still has faith in Jets' outlook despite target concerns

From the moment he stepped on the field as a rookie, Wilson has set out with a clear goal in mind: to turn the Jets into a winner.

So far, thought, that goal has proven elusive. Even in 2026, with the team sitting at 2-5, it seems like the organization just can't put itself in a winning situation. Still, Wilson shut down any talk of considering a change of scenery.

"Yeah, I want to be here, man," Wilson said. "I want to win games, and that's the one thing we've been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I'm hopeful."

Wilson's commitment to the Jets is admirable. It actually compares nicely to another former Ohio State Buckeye wide receiver—Terry McLaurin, who went through several quarterbacks and coaching regimes with the Commanders before excelling in 2024.

Unlike McLaurin, though, the Jets have an issue to deal with regarding their top receiver.

They aren't getting him the ball.

Even if Garrett Wilson wants to stick around, the Jets need to do a better job of targeting him in the passing game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the last two games combined, Wilson has been targeted just nine times for six catches and 70 yards. That's hardly good enough for a top-10 player at his position. While it is true that opposing teams have played New York in a way to take Wilson out of the game, the offensive staff is doing little to scheme their star player open.

Even Smith has admitted to needing to do a better job in feeding Wilson early and often.

"I've always said this: I'm looking to get him the football as much as I can, but I have to be mindful of what the defense is doing as well." Geno Smith on Garrett Wilson

Wilson is expecting that his commitment to the Jets will mean the team commits to him. At this point, there's a direct correlation that the receiver is trying to prove.

Jets must reward Garrett Wilson for having the right mindset

Every great wide receiver in the NFL wants the football. When they don't get it, they tend to get overly frustrated and demonstrative. In many ways, Wilson's antics are far easier to deal with than some of the other charismatic wideouts around the league.

But his message has remained the same—the Jets haven't won many games, but when they do, Wilson is a big part of it.

"That's my main frustration that may show on the TV or something like that," Wilson said. But I don't want it to ever be misconstrued. This all comes from a place in my heart of wanting to win. It's frustrating, for sure, because I want to have an impact and I want to help the team. But really, I just want to help the team, man. Sometimes it might come off a certain way when they [show] video, but, man, that's all it's about."

In short, Wilson is asking for the same thing every great receiver asks for: the ball and plenty of targets.

The Jets need to reward Garrett Wilson's ongoing loyalty by treating him like the WR1 that he is. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Wilson's case, the more targets and catches he gets, the better his chances are of being successful. In New York's two wins this season, Wilson has been targeted a combined 18 times. In the three best games for the Jets offense, he's been targeted 31 times.

Get Wilson the ball, and good things happen.

New York agrees with Wilson's premise. That's why the Jets aren't bothered when Wilson may "collaborate" with a coach on the sideline or mumble about targets leaving the field after a loss.

But Gang Green also knows that if things don't turn around soon, eventually there will be a tipping point.

"I've never been the best optimistic guy, but I've found a way and dug deep, and I've been optimistic for three, four, five years now. And that's why these [losses] each weekend hurt a little more." Garrett Wilson, Jets WR

Wilson isn't close to asking for a trade anytime soon. He still wants to help and be a reason why this team turns things around, but his commitment needs to pay off eventually. No one on New York's roster is more deserving of being a winner than he is.

It's time the Jets take that next step for him as well.

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