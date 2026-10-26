Jets' Garrett Wilson Malpractice Should Cost Frank Reich His Job After Loss vs. Dolphins 

Another Sunday, another disappointing Jets loss. This, however, came at the hands of their winless division rival, the Dolphins, who beat Gang Green 28-25 at MetLife Stadium.

Recurring mistakes have plagued Gang Green’s season, with poor coaching decisions and an inability to capitalize in the red zone and on short-yardage at the forefront of the team’s issues. Another concern is offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s inability to consistently utilize star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Although the former Ohio State Buckeye leads the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (444), and touchdowns (3), the majority of that production came during the first three games. His involvement in the offense has decreased over the past four weeks:

Stats Garrett Wilson first 3 games Garrett Wilson last 4 games Targets 27 24 Receptions 21 16 Receiving yards 243 201 Touchdowns 2 1 Yards per catch 11.6 12.6 Yards per game 81.0 50.3

Even worse, in the last four games, Wilson has been targeted more than six times just once, posting seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Browns in Week 6. In the other three games combined, Wilson has logged just nine receptions (13 targets) for 97 yards. For a receiver of his caliber, this is unacceptable.

With New York sitting at 2-5 and Wilson’s frustration becoming increasingly apparent (h/t Glenn Naughton), Reich’s inability to get his best offensive weapon involved raises questions about whether he should stay in the position.

A frustrated Garrett Wilson has some words for Geno Smith on the @nyjets sideline as he's been a non-factor with the Jets trailing the winless Dolphins 21-14.



Smith appears unmoved. pic.twitter.com/esmJHlbXi7 — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) October 25, 2026

Frank Reich is running out of time with the Jets

Reich knows Wilson is a special talent. Earlier this month, he compared Wilson to a "masterpiece" (h/t Jets), explaining that he and the coaching staff continue to discover new ways Wilson can impact a game.

“If it’s a masterpiece of art that you’re looking at, if it’s a true masterpiece, you kind of keep coming back and looking at it, and you see it and appreciate different aspects of it every time you look at it,” Reich said. “But also to learn to try to figure out, ‘Oh, he can do this, he can do that. How do we fully utilize the things that he can do?’”

Garrett Wilson 🤝 masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4bPQ7t4ntk — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2026

Reich also emphasized the importance of spreading the ball around while acknowledging that he wants Wilson to get a lot of targets. However, the Jets’ offense hasn’t operated as if it were trying to get Wilson involved, and the unit’s production has been underwhelming.

Although New York is averaging more total yards per game than it did through seven games last season, its scoring average has barely increased, rising from 18.4 to 19.6 points per game. Reich’s approach, particularly his inconsistency involving Wilson, has played a key role in the team’s lack of wins.

The recipe that’s resulted in wins for New York is when the offense feeds Wilson. When Wilson is targeted seven or more times, the Jets are 2-2 this season. When he receives fewer than that, New York is 0-3.

Although targets alone won’t determine the game’s outcome, the Jets have a better chance when Wilson is involved. Even head coach Aaron Glenn recognizes the importance of committing to Wilson.

Last week, Reich acknowledged that Glenn regularly reminds him to get him the ball, reported by Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria.

“AG (Glenn) is always in my ear if Garrett hasn’t gotten the ball for a little bit,” Reich said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, don’t forget, boom, get our playmakers the ball.’”

Jets OC Frank Reich shouldn't need Aaron Glenn to remind him how important Garrett Wilson is to the offense. | USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Glenn has to remind Reich to get him involved raises serious concerns about the offensive coordinator’s game planning and in-game adjustments. While Glenn takes the blame for Wilson’s low usage (h/t SNY Jets), it’s Reich’s responsibility to create opportunities for him.

Learning from the past

He had the right plan on the opening drive against Cleveland. Wilson recorded three receptions (four targets) for 70 yards and a touchdown. Reich used Wilson creatively, moving him between the slot and outside to give different looks and opportunities to make a play.

This is what Reich needed to replicate. Instead, he failed to do so in the past two games.

Now, Wilson is starting to become visibly frustrated with his lack of targets and the offense’s poor play. If this continues, Wilson’s patience with the franchise could eventually wear thin and end in a departure as soon as the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

While that’s unlikely, the Jets can’t let this continue any further. Reich’s tenure with the Jets could end sooner rather than later if he doesn’t start making Wilson the focal point of the passing game.

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