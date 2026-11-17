Another week, another Jets loss. This time, New York fell to division rival Buffalo, 31-12, at MetLife Stadium.

Many of the same costly mistakes continue to persist, with the team struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone and failing to contain the run. With Gang Green falling to 2-8, they are on track to miss the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, and head coach Aaron Glenn’s tenure in New York is all but over.

Until that time comes, fans will have to suffer through another second half of the season in which the Jets aren’t playing for anything. Despite this, some of the young players have inspired hope that 2027 could look different.

With that said, let’s take a look at where the rookies and sophomores rank heading into New York’s Week 11 matchup against the Chargers.

Note: Anez Cooper is currently excluded from the list, as he is on injured reserve.

13. VJ Payne, S [Last week: N/A]

We have a new addition to the rankings as VJ Payne made his NFL debut Sunday.

The former Kansas State Wildcat was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a bone bruise during training camp, which sidelined him for the first nine games. After being a full participant in practice for the last two weeks and after the Jets traded Andre Cisco to the Lions, Payne assumed his role on special teams, appearing in 14 snaps.

Although he didn’t play any defensive snaps, we should expect to see him receive an opportunity once New York is officially ruled out of the playoffs.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

The Jets will need to upgrade several position groups this offseason, including the wide receiver room. Beyond Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr., New York’s receivers have struggled to create consistent separation and haven’t provided much contribution this season.

This was shown against the Bills, as Wilson and Mitchell combined for 168 of the team’s 288 receiving yards, while Cooper went down on the first offensive play. One receiver who must show significant improvement to remain with the Jets is Arian Smith.

The former 2025 fourth-round selection has been extremely underwhelming, recording just seven receptions for 52 yards across 18 games. Although an ACL injury in Week 2 prematurely ended his season, Smith didn’t have a role in the offense, playing in just three offensive snaps.

With New York likely to reinforce the position in the offseason, Smith must make significant progress, or he’ll be elsewhere in 2027.

11. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

Kiko Mauigoa has had an injury-riddled year. The former 2025 fifth-round selection has appeared in just three games this season and is currently on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

Mauigoa’s absence hasn’t been a major loss for the Jets, as he’s exclusively played on special teams. But with Mauigoa eligible to return from injured reserve next week, he could get his first defensive reps against the Chargers.

With New York trending towards missing the playoffs and Demario Davis significantly regressing this season, the Jets must give Mauigoa an opportunity to show what he can do on defense.

10. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 9]

With Cisco traded last week, Malachi Moore entered the matchup as the team’s backup safety behind Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Despite his bump up the depth chart, no one expected Moore to play meaningful snaps, given that New York has primarily relied on Belton and Fitzpatrick. However, with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. inactive, the former 2025 fourth-round selection played a season-high 27 defensive snaps against Buffalo

Malachi Moore is slowly starting to slip on the power rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Moore recorded three total tackles, he didn’t play particularly well in coverage, giving up a 45-yard touchdown to D.J. Moore and committing a controversial pass interference penalty on 2nd-and-11, which led to a touchdown four plays later.

With New York unlikely to make the playoffs, Moore should continue to see opportunities for the remainder of the season. But if he wants to maintain a rotational role under the new coaching staff, he’ll have to improve in coverage moving forward.

9. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 11]

Geno Smith left Sunday’s game twice due to injuries, thrusting rookie Cade Klubnik into action. In his NFL debut, the former Clemson Tiger completed 11 of his 20 passes for 137 yards and one interception, and picked up 27 yards on the ground.

While Klubnik flashed on his first drive, leading New York to a 10-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a field goal, he made some rookie mistakes. At times, he held onto the ball too long and missed on several check-down throws while looking deep.

These mistakes are expected from a rookie, so we can’t be too critical of Klubnik, especially since it's his first time getting reps. This won’t be the last time we see Klubnik this season.

With the Jets dropping to 2-8 and Glenn not providing an immediate update on Smith’s status, Klubnik could make his first career start against the Chargers.

We’ll know for certain once Smith’s availability becomes clearer through the week.

8. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 8]

With Brownlee inactive, New York surprisingly opted to use Moore over D’Angelo Ponds.

The second-round pick played just seven defensive snaps against the Bills, yet Ponds made the most of his opportunity, recording a pass deflection that forced Buffalo to punt.

Limited action has been the theme of Ponds’s rookie season. The former Indian Hoosier has played just 94 defensive snaps across eight games, recording seven total tackles in this span.

Although Ponds has had growing pains at nickelback, New York must live with those mistakes and give him more reps in the coming weeks, given it’s all but officially eliminated from the playoffs.

7. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 7]

There was hope that Kenyon Sadiq would build on last week’s performance and be involved in the game plan against the Bills. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, as Sadiq finished with one reception for three yards.

The former Oregon Duck has experienced an up-and-down season. Through 10 games, Sadiq has registered 22 receptions on 30 targets for 238 yards and one touchdown. The majority of that production, however, came against the Lions and Chiefs, where he combined for 11 receptions, 154 yards, and a touchdown.

Sadiq has displayed high-end receiving potential with his explosiveness and athleticism, but offensive coordinator Frank Reich just hasn’t made an effort to utilize his skill set, as he’s been targeted less than three times in eight games.

This must change next week against the Chargers, as the Jets must find ways to get the young tight end more involved.

6. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

In his first three games since coming back from a thumb injury, Mason Taylor had become a trusted target of Smith, recording 12 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Despite this, Taylor hasn’t been nearly as impactful in the past three games, logging just eight receptions for 50 yards.

While the former LSU Tiger is partially to blame, as penalties and his lack of creating separation have played a part, the Jets’ offense just hasn’t been productive. The unit is averaging 19 points over the past three games and has struggled mightily to score in the red zone.

At 6'5", 255 lbs, Taylor is an ideal target in the red zone, but he just hasn’t been involved much in this area. While it hasn’t been a great season for Taylor, he’s shown potential to be a quality, all-around tight end.

It's National Tight Ends Day and Mason Taylor is joining the party



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F72SqDOTVz — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Hopefully, he can close out the season on a high note and be more involved in the passing game.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 5]

With David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat sidelined, Darrell Jackson Jr. has been integral to the Jets’ interior line rotation. In each of the past five games, Jackson has played at least 30 defensive snaps, recording 19 total tackles, 10 stops, and four pressures.

While he’s shown flashes of a quality rotational player thanks to his size and tackling ability, it hasn’t translated into success for New York’s defense. The unit still struggles to contain the run, ranking 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (135.3).

Although the fourth-round selection hasn’t replicated the success he had against the Browns and Patriots, Jackson can progress with consistent playing time. With the Jets all but ruled out of the playoffs, the team should feel inclined to allow the former Florida State Seminole to grow and develop during the final stretch of the season.

4. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 3]

The Jets’ chances of beating the Bills were low entering Sunday, and it took a hit once Omar Cooper Jr. got hurt on the first play. The former Indiana Hoosier had multiple players fall on his ankle while blocking for Sadiq and immediately exited the game.

It’s the same ankle he injured in Week 1 against the Titans, which landed him on the injured reserve. The only update we currently have on the injury is that Glenn said he would undergo imaging on Monday (h/t Dennis Waszak Jr.)

Aaron Glenn says QB Geno Smith (along with WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LG Dylan Parham) will have imaging today for their injuries.



Glenn says Smith is the #Jets' starter (not Cade Klubnik) if he's healthy.



"If Geno can't go this week, Cade will be the starter." — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 16, 2026

So far, Cooper has appeared in six games, but has finished only four. When he’s on the field, he’s productive and a critical component of New York’s offense, logging 20 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t as severe, and the Jets can get him back on the field sooner rather than later.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 4]

Azareye’h Thomas had started the season strong in coverage, allowing just 19 catches on 26 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns. However, his play slipped over the past few weeks, particularly in the last two games, where he surrendered 10 catches for 113 yards.

Against Buffalo, the former 2025 third-round pick bounced back, allowing just one reception for seven yards and recording his first-career interception. As a result, Pro Football Focus gave Thomas a 90.5 coverage grade, which is the highest grade he’s received.

Even though it wasn’t enough to help New York win, it’s an encouraging sign to see Thomas back playing at the level he showed earlier in the season.

2. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 1]

Coming off his best overall game of the season, David Bailey was relatively quiet against the Bills. Although he had two pass deflections, one of which was nearly intercepted, Bailey struggled to generate pressure against Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, recording just one hurry.

Granted, both Brown and Dawkins are considered among the best pass protectors at their position, so we can’t be too critical of Bailey’s performance. However, Bailey didn’t make an impact elsewhere, recording just one total tackle and earning a 35.5 run-defense grade, per PFF.

Bailey’s had some great moments this season, and without him, the Jets’ defense is significantly worse. But he’s had a handful of games where, if he isn't getting to the quarterback, then he’s not contributing elsewhere.

While he needs to improve as an all-around edge rusher, Bailey has shown enough promise to be hopeful that he can bounce back and provide consistent production moving forward.

1. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 2]

The key individual matchup heading into this game was Gregory Rousseau against Armand Membou. Rousseau has been one of the best pass rushers through the first half of the season, leading all edge rushers in total pressures (51) and tied for second in sacks (8).

However, Rousseau wasn’t nearly as productive against Membou and the Jets, recording just two pressures, his lowest total of the season. Although Membou did surrender a sack, it was against T.J. Parker.

Despite this, Membou had a great game and bounced back after an underwhelming performance against the Chiefs.

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