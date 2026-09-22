Jets Rookie & Sophomore Week 3 Power Rankings (AZ Thomas Rises While Mason Taylor Falls)

Yes, the Jets suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday, blowing a 10-point lead to the Packers.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take away from the loss, especially for the team’s younger players. Several rookies and sophomores made meaningful contributions, while others struggled to replicate similar production from last week.

That said, it's time to put the fourth-quarter collapse behind us, so let’s take a look at the Jets rookie and sophomore power rankings heading into Week 3.

Note: Anez Cooper, D’Angelo Ponds, and VJ Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Ponds, who was expected to make his NFL debut in Week 2, was a healthy scratch.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB (Last week: No. 11)

With Geno Smith under center, the Jets’ offense has been competent. Through two games, Smith has completed 70.8% of his passes for 462 yards and one touchdown.

For the most part, he’s been efficient and has kept the ball out of harm’s way. Considering New York has been competitive with Smith in the lineup, it's safe to say we won’t be seeing rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik anytime soon.

However, an injury or a bad stretch from Smith would thrust Klubnik into the starting role. Until then, the former Clemson Tiger standout remains at No. 11.

10. Arian Smith, WR (Last week: No. 10)

In Week 1, Arian Smith played just two offensive snaps and dropped his lone target. Despite Omar Cooper Jr. being placed on injured reserve, Smith appeared in just one offensive snap.

Although Smith remains a valuable special teams contributor—recording a tackle on the unit Sunday—it’s evident that the coaching staff doesn’t trust him, as New York used just three receivers against the Packers.

And with New York signing veteran receivers Tyler Johnson and Sterling Shepard to the practice squad, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the former 2024 fourth-round pick’s role in the offense expanded anytime soon.

9. Kiko Mauigoa, LB (Last week: No. 8)

It’s not entirely surprising that Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood played all 59 defensive snaps against Green Bay; however, injuries played a part in why.

Both backup linebackers Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball sustained injuries, and neither player returned. Mauigoa has only played on special teams in the first two games, appearing in 24 snaps.

Kiko Mauigoa could miss some time, and that might impact where he lands in the power rankings moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has yet to announce if they expect Mauigoa to miss any time, but since he’s limited to just special teams, he moves down to No. 9

8. Malachi Moore, DB (Last week: No. 7)

With Minkah Fitzpatrick sidelined, I expected the Jets to give Malachi Moore some snaps on defense. Instead, head coach Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff gave him just one snap, primarily relying on safeties Dane Belton and Andre Cisco.

It’s been disappointing to see how far the former Alabama Crimson Tide star has fallen in the depth chart, but with the safeties room crowded, there’s simply no room for him. Despite this, Moore has been a steady presence on the special teams, recording two tackles.

7. Omar Cooper Jr., WR (Last week: No. 6)

We only got a five-snap sample of Omar Cooper Jr. before he went down with an ankle injury in Week 1, but he looked electrifying. The former Indiana Hoosier made an incredible play on New York’s first drive, breaking free for a 30-yard gain on third-and-six to set up the team’s touchdown two plays later.

The Jets missed Cooper’s explosiveness and playmaking ability in Week 2, as they weren’t able to get much production from their receivers outside of Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson.

6. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT (Last week: No. 9)

Darrell Jackson Jr. continued to see limited action against Green Bay, appearing in 13 snaps and recording two tackles. However, with David Onyemata going down with a groin injury, the former Florida State Seminole could see more playing time if Onyemata misses time.

While Jackson hasn’t made a significant impact yet, fans should be happy Jackson is making the most of his opportunity.

5. Mason Taylor, TE (Last week: No. 4)

Mason Taylor has practically been a non-factor through New York’s first two games.

Across 78 snaps, the former LSU Tiger has recorded two receptions (three targets) for negative three yards. You’d figured Taylor would get at least four or five targets a game, especially with Cooper sidelined, but that just hasn’t been the case.

To make matters worse, he suffered a thumb injury at the end of the Week 2 loss, and the severity is still unknown. Hopefully, he doesn’t miss significant time, as the Jets cannot afford to lose another pass catcher.

4. Kenyon Sadiq, TE (Last week: No. 3)

Kenyon Sadiq had a great start to his NFL career, scoring a rushing touchdown on the team’s first drive. Since then, he hasn’t been utilized as often.

Through the first two weeks, Sadiq has recorded five receptions for 38 yards. While some fans have, understandably, called out offensive coordinator Frank Reich for his lack of targets, I believe he’s still trying to figure out how to best use his talent.

The Jets are still figuring out how to unlock rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq's full potential early in his NFL career. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember, Sadiq missed the majority of the offseason recovering from hernia surgery, and now Reich has been forced to learn on the fly how to deploy him. If I were him, I would try to get him going with some screen passes, as he possesses the athleticism and playmaking ability to turn short throws into quick gains.

3. AZ Thomas, CB (Last week: No. 5)

Azareye’h "AZ" Thomas had another quality showing.

The former Florida State Seminole impressed in coverage once again, allowing just two catches (four targets) for 14 yards. He held Christian Watson in check when lined up across from him, allowing no catches on two targets and a pass deflection.

He had the best coverage grade among all Jets’ secondary defenders, earning a 70.1, per Pro Football Focus. Thomas must replicate similar play against the Lions’ receiving room, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

But from his play so far, he moves up two spots.

2. David Bailey, EDGE (Last week: No. 2)

David Bailey’s pass-rush talents shone in Week 1 and again in Week 2. On Sunday, the No. 2 overall pick recorded a sack and four pressures (h/t Glenn Naughton).

The @nyjets get it going with a David Bailey sack. His second in as many weeks. pic.twitter.com/DO9JMm656t — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) September 20, 2026

Outside of generating pressure, however, Bailey hasn’t been much of a factor. Bailey recorded just one tackle for loss against the Packers and had a costly hands-to-the-face penalty on third-and-19.

That said, Bailey has only played two games, so we can’t be too critical—especially since he’s been able to get to the quarterback, which New York struggled to do last year.

1. Armand Membou, OT (Last week: No. 1)

Armand Membou was excellent in protection against the Tennessee Titans, allowing no pressure and earning an 84 pass-blocking grade, per PFF.

Against Green Bay, Membou couldn’t replicate similar success, allowing four pressures and a sack. It wasn’t just Membou who had a down game; as the offensive line as a whole struggled to contain the Packers’ pass rush.

Despite a down showing, Membou remains atop the power rankings.

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