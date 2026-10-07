Why Jets' Looming IR Returns Could Give Offense a Much-Needed Boost

The Jets are still working through growing pains as they head into a Week 5 clash with the Browns, with the inconsistent offense being among the top lingering concerns. Gang Green is averaging the ninth-fewest points per game (19.0) and is coming off an uninspiring loss to the Bears, in which they put up only 157 total yards while going 0-for-7 on third downs.

While some offensive struggles can be linked to underperforming players and questionable coaching decisions, it's safe to say the injuries the Jets are dealing with aren't helping either.

The wide receiver and tight end rooms have been depleted, with Mason Taylor, Tim Patrick, Omar Cooper Jr., Arian Smith and Adonai Mitchell all missing time, and even the offensive line had to play last week shorthanded as left guard Dylan Parham missed the loss to the Bears with a knee injury. That's without mentioning star rusher Breece Hall's quadriceps injury, too.

Dylan Parham's knee issue is only one of the several offensive-related injuries the Jets have had to overcome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that, even if it doesn't erase all concerns, offensive help could be on the way for the Jets sooner rather than later. Being four games into the season means players who started the year on injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list are eligible to return in Week 5, potentially giving teams like New York reinforcements at positions of need.

Tim Patrick and Anez Cooper's potential returns could give Jets some much-needed help

Certain defenders (EDGE Tyler Baron and safety VJ Payne) are eligible to return now, but the attention should be on the potential offensive help on the horizon: Patrick and rookie offensive guard Anez Cooper.

Nearing a decade in the NFL, Patrick was signed in the offseason to add depth to the Jets' WR room behind Garrett Wilson and Mitchell. Much to his dismay, the 32-year-old pass-catcher suffered a groin injury at the start of September, landing him on IR before even playing a regular-season game.

Now that his practice window has opened (h/t New York Post's Brian Costello), it'll be interesting to see how Patrick can help the Jets as Mitchell's hand continues to heal and Cooper remains on IR for at least another game. His preseason wasn't exactly explosive, but Patrick caught both of his targets for 14 yards while playing to a 54.5 run-block grade on Pro Football Focus. That could help an offense averaging the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (84.0).

In the preseason, Tim Patrick showed the Jets that he can be a solid supporting receiver while also helping in the run game. Can he pick up where he left off now that it's the regular season? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets haven't shared how close Cooper is to returning to action, but his eventual insertion into the lineup could help make the offense's life easier.

The 2026 sixth-rounder out of Miami (FL) gave fans plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about his outlook in the preseason, playing to a solid 67.9 run-block grade (and 64.1 for overall offense) in three appearances, per PFF. Cooper's pass-block grade (45.3) doesn't look ideal on paper, but it's worth noting that a poor effort against the Steelers in the second preseason game likely drove it down, as the rookie blocker earned marks of 85.2 and 81.3 in the opener and finale, respectively.

Ex-Raider Jordan Meredith has been handling lead LG duties with Parham sidelined, but who knows how long that will last. Meredith's run blocking has been decent; however, he's struggled in pass protection, allowing seven pressures (including two sacks) in the last two weeks.

Getting Cooper back will at least give Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich another option to consider, whether Parham misses more time or needs an in-game breather.

Expectations should be tempered no matter what, though, as Patrick and Cooper haven't played in over a month. They'll need time—both in practice and during games—to get back to their old selves. Still, their looming returns are exactly what the Jets need right now, potentially helping create optimism that the season is far from lost.

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