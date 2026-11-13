How the Trade Deadline Changed the Jets' Game Plan vs. Bills in Week 10

The 2-7 Jets host the 7-1 Bills, coming off the trade deadline, in Week 10. The teams were on different sides of the same coin on Tuesday afternoon. Both teams were a part of only one deal, but one bought and one sold. New York sent safety Andre Cisco to the Lions, and Buffalo acquired safety Amani Hooker from the Titans.

It wasn't an electric deadline for either team, but both moves raise questions. The rosters have changed, and with that, game plans will change.

So how will New York react to the respective safety deals come Sunday?

Response to Andre Cisco trade

Gang Green sent away the sixth-year safety for a sixth-round 2029 draft pick. This wasn't a blockbuster by any means; New York is getting rid of a second-stringer. Cisco wasn't seeing much of the field this season. He played 191 snaps for New York this season but only 23 since Week 4. His departure won't affect much on the field, but it does leave New York with only three healthy players at safety.

Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick will have their hands full with the Bills' offense, with only Malachi Moore coming off the bench. Rookie safety VJ Payne also logged back-to-back practices to begin the week, but can he be trusted against the Bills?

Andre Cisco's departure will likely have little impact on Minkah Fitzpatrick's outlook with the Jets moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Aaron Glenn doesn't seem worried about his team despite the quiet deadline.

"Listen, we're not going to hide from the fact that we're 2-7. We own that, but man, we're still working our asses off to make sure we fix that," Glenn said (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). "We feel like we like the players that we have in the building to be able to help us do that."

The Jets' defensive game plan won't change much come Sunday as Glenn looks to show the Jets have what it takes to win. They will be thinner in the defensive backfield, but New York will roll into Week 10 with basically the same lineup they had in Week 9.

Jets must be ready if Amani Hooker plays for Bills in Week 10

The Bills' trade was more of a blockbuster, as they acquired Hooker and a fifth-round pick for a second-round pick. The safety has been a ballhawk this season, leading the league with five interceptions. While the safety just arrived, the Jets need to prepare for Hooker being on the field Sunday.

"I'm going to play Sunday," Hooker said to Buffalo media on Wednesday.

We're live with Amani Hooker as he meets with the media for the first time at OBD. https://t.co/OKxGbNKzow — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 11, 2026

New York will have to factor Hooker's presence into its game planning. Hooker immediately bolsters a Buffalo team that just released C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Instead of struggling at the position, the Bills now have one of the league's best at the position. It will be paramount for the Jets to take him into account.

The Jets have relied heavily on their tight ends and slot receivers this season. It now looks as if the middle of the field won't be as open against Buffalo. In Week 9, Geno Smith threw 14 of his 18 completions inside the numbers. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich's unit may have to take an approach more like Week 8, when Smith had nine completions outside the numbers.

Hooker's presence on the field may affect the middle of the field, but Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell should see plenty of opportunities because of that. Hooker no doubt improves the Buffalo secondary, but New York can still dissect a defense that has given up 15 passing touchdowns this year.

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