Jets Turn to Practice Squad Player to Elevate Disappointing Special Teams

Walking into the season, it seemed like the wide receiver position was a strength for the New York Jets.

Just two weeks into the year, though, and the depth of the group has already been tested. First-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. was placed on IR after making one catch, second-year tight end Mason Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Week 2, and Arian Smith was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

Add in a finger injury from Adonai Mitchell, and the Jets are running out of bodies at receiver.

New York's "next man-up" mentality is going to have to work once again: this time with undrafted free agent Malik McClain. As the team prepares for their road contest against the Detroit Lions, the play of McClain could be an underrated one that the Jets need to hope works out.

Jets speak out on UDFA receiver

McClain spent his college career playing for Florida State, Penn State, and Arizona State. He never recorded over 450 yards receiving in a single year, but finished with 72 collegiate receptions for 993 yards.

Since coming to the Jets, though, his work as a special teams player has caught the team's eye. While he didn't make the 53-man roster, the Jets worked quickly to get him back on this practice squad.

"He did a hell of a job," Glenn said of McClain's preseason showing. "I think he actually stopped a punt inside the five for us one time. I think he actually did another one, he batted it back in and we ended up stopping one, so with special teams and also getting a chance to go out there and get mixed up with the receiver spot, it'll be good for him."

Now, the Jets have no choice. McClain will need to get time as a gunner to replace Smith on special teams, and may even need to be relied upon for the offense if Adonai Mitchell's finger injury is worse than the team expects.

Like any coach, Glenn is confident in what McClain can be. His skill set is intriguing enough to see what he can do at the very least.

"I'm excited to see him get out there and mix it up a little bit," Glenn said. "Not just as a receiver but also on special teams. He's a young player. The only way you can improve in this league is getting out there and doing it, so he's going to get a chance to get out there and do it."

No team wants to go through a rash of injuries so early in the year. But the Jets are hoping their depth at receiver, even with their UDFAs, are enough to keep pace in Week 3.

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