Jets Week 7 Awards Paint Grim Picture for What's to Come in Gotham

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Another season. Another year for Jets fans to tune out the organization before Halloween.

Of course, can you really blame them after Sunday's loss?

New York went into a home contest against a winless Miami team and got outplayed and coached for the entire contest. The Jets' 28-25 loss not only dropped them to 2-5, but it made people wonder whether they will ever become a winning organization again.

As always, we have some Jets awards to hand out after a humiliating loss like that. Let's get to it.

"It's Over" Award: Aaron Glenn

After the 2025 season, the excuse was that Glenn was a first-year coach. He just needed time to get players who fit his scheme. After Week 2, the excuse was that it was just a single loss and the team was competing at a high level. In Week 6, the excuse was that the Jets' losses came at the hands of playoff teams, not inferior opponents.

What's the excuse now?

The reality is that the Jets under Aaron Glenn are what their record is. They are not just 5-19 in a year and a half, but they are 0-8 in the AFC East. They have lost blowouts and close games. They never seem to make the right play or call to win.

That is the lone takeaway under Glenn as a head coach. After Sunday's loss to Miami, in which the team was outcoached by a first-year staff and outplayed by a 0-5 roster, the question of whether Glenn can turn around the team has been answered.

And it seems like it will lead to an inevitable coaching search again.

"Superstar in the Making" Award: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. is a future star in the NFL. All he has to do is stay healthy.

New York watched their 30th overall pick lead the team in targets for a second straight game, and he was rewarded with a six-catch (h/t NFL), 115-yard game and a score. Along the way, he was the first Jets rookie to record back-to-back 100-yard games since Al Toon in 1985.

Here comes Omar Cooper Jr. 👀



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dSXEZjYYD4 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Quarterback Geno Smith shared high praise for rookie WR after the game.

"(Cooper) played a great game," Smith said. "Obviously, we all can do a lot better in some areas, but (he) made plays when necessary. We all fought to the end, but it just wasn’t enough."

So long as Cooper continues to make big plays and be hard to bring down after the catch, he must be New York's second receiving option behind Garrett Wilson.

And speaking of Wilson...

"Patrick Star Hammer Meme" Award: Jets' usage of Garrett Wilson

It's inconceivable. Superstar receivers across the NFL are all schemed open and targeted more than other players around them. Garrett Wilson seems to be the only receiver whose offense is deliberately looking the other way when he's open.

Wilson saw just three targets all game on Sunday and recorded two receptions. Throughout the contest, he was running open over the middle of the field, but either the quarterback's read or final decision went to a different player.

That cannot happen in the modern NFL. If the star receiver is open, the team needs to get him the ball because it's the best chance they have at winning. It should be no coincidence that the team's offense has failed in key areas each of the last two weeks, with Wilson coming behind Braelon Allen in targets and touches.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich and Smith have a role in this. Even if Smith touted his chemistry with New York's top wideout.

"I think we’ve got great chemistry," Smith said. "When we get our opportunities, the plays are there. We’re still building. That’s just a part of the process, but so far, I think we have tremendous chemistry."

Smith can tout his chemistry with Wilson all he wants. The tape says something different. And it's completely unthinkable to see how the Jets are the lone team struggling to get the ball to their best player.

"You Had ONE Job" Award: Jets defense

Going into Sunday, the Dolphins were the second-worst passing offense in the league and the eighth-best rushing unit. The goal for New York's defense was simple: get pressure on Malik Willis and get extra guys in the box to fortify their run defense.

What happened? The exact opposite. Willis picked apart New York's defense from the very first snap and the Dolphins ran for 156 yards on the ground. In their last two games played, the Jets have given up 304 yards to the Dolphins and Patriots.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn has plenty of adjustments to make after his defense's pitiful performance against the Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit has regressed all season. They don't have a semblance of tackle depth to generate pressure in the pocket; they aren't getting consistent pass rush from their edge rushers, and their secondary is taxed because of it.

Despite all the talk about Glenn's "superpower" being play-calling, this entire group was outclassed throughout Sunday. Miami averaged over five yards per play and dominated at the point of attack.

"That’s really puzzling to me," Glenn said. "It just seemed like they were falling forward on everything. And even the ones that we had them knocked back, they still fell forward for three or four yards, and you can’t have any leaky yardage like that."

This group is in serious trouble with the Bills and Chiefs coming up on their schedule.

"Here We Go Again" Award: Jets fans

Jets fans deserve better. There's really no reason the fanbase should expect Gang Green to magically beat some of the high-powered teams on the schedule. The team has proven that even games against "inferior" competition aren't exactly safe.

That leaves the fanbase watching a team out of the running before Halloween... again. It means fans must choose between rooting for the team to win games and hurt their draft stock, or lose out and secure the rights to a top rookie quarterback.

New York fans have been here before. They are looking at a playoff drought that will extend to 16 years this season and an 11-year run of finishing below .500. After the game, Glenn even tried to curry favor with the fans by showing understanding of their pain.

I do see the improvement in what we’re doing. I understand the fans’ frustration. I really do. I promise you I do. But the thing is, I do feel like this program is going in the right direction. Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

Fans don't care about improvement on the field, though, if it means the end results aren't changing. And there is the issue.

Without changed results, the Jets are the same as they have ever been.

And the fans deserve better.

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