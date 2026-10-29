Jets' Key Offseason Trade Looks Even Smarter After Titans' Jeffery Simmons Blockbuster

The Jets traded for T'Vondre Sweat for Jermaine Johnson during the offseason, unloading a contract of a player they had no intention of re-signing. Since the 2026 season started, Sweat has been more than serviceable for New York, fueling the idea that the Jets won the trade in spades.

Lucky for Gang Green, that trade has looked better due to recent developments.

On Thursday, the Titans traded their star defensive tackle amid their lackluster start to the 2026 season, as the Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons for two first-rounders and a fourth-round pick.

While New York was not involved in the Simmons trade, the NFL's latest blockbuster should leave Gang Green feeling even better about the trade that brought Sweat to Gotham.

Jets' T'Vondre Sweat trade is aging better by the day

When the Jets acquired Sweat in exchange for Johnson, they gave up no draft capital, meaning the Jets maintained all 10 draft picks for the 2027 draft. While the trade suggests the Sweat acquisition was a flyer, the defensive tackle's performance shows it as another Darren Mougey masterclass.

Sweat has been great during his time in New York. Pro Football Focus has the 25-year-old as the 19th-best defensive tackle this year. For comparison, Quinnen Williams—whom Sweat replaced—is ranked 48th. New York successfully replaced a player they traded for a first- and second-round pick with someone they traded an unwanted player for.

The Jets' front office looks even better considering the current trade market for defensive tackles. Deforest Buckner, whom PFF ranks 44th at the position, went to the 49ers for a fourth-round pick. Simmons ranks 12th, making the Jets' trade look like a steal compared to the slew of picks the Bears sent.

Don't Sweat the small stuff

New York is far from a complete team. Despite the trade for Sweat, they still look to be in the market for defensive interior. But the trade for the former Titan has left them better off than other teams in a similar situation. The Titans, for example, are in sell mode and now are without the two starters from last season at the position.

The Bears and the 49ers also potentially hurt their future with their trades. Obviously, those teams are looking to win now, but they have depleted significant draft capital in that pursuit. New York is on a different side of the coin.

The Jets obtained a top-20 defensive tackle and have 10 picks in the next draft, something none of the other teams mentioned can boast.

Sure, the Jets' performance on the field has been poor, but the front office's moves have aged quite gracefully. New York holds three first-round picks in this draft, something no other team can claim. Gang Green also has a top-20 DT that they didn't have to mortgage their future for.

It's early, but Thursday's Jeffery Simmons splash just serves as a reminder of how good the T'Vondre Sweat trade has been.

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