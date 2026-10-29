5 Jets Who've Clearly Worn Out Their Welcome in New York After 7 Games

October isn't over, yet the Jets' season has seemingly slipped away from them. Entering Week 8's clash against the Raiders with a 2-5 record, the playoffs are nothing short of a pipe dream at this point, likely forcing Gang Green to make serious changes—both ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline and in the offseason.

Even though 10 games remain, it isn't too early to see that certain Jets shouldn't be part of the organization's long-term plans. Things can change, but for now, these five individuals have worn out their welcome.

1. Frank Reich, OC

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich has been one of the biggest disappointments for the Jets this season. The offensive coordinator has brought the offense back from the depths of last season. However, his situational decision-making has been less than ideal.

The Jets have struggled in the last two minutes of halves and have struggled in the red zone. New York ranks 31st in red zone touchdowns through seven weeks of the season. Reich's play-calling blunders have continued throughout the season, highlighted by the Jets not being able to convert a first-and-goal mere inches from the goal line.

Between the struggles on the field and Garrett Wilson's lack of targets, Reich has been one of the biggest thorns in the Jets' side this season. The offensive coordinator looks out of his depth in today's NFL. Uninspired offensive schemes have given the Jets an offense that can get down the field, but can't finish drives when they need to.

2. Brandon Stephens, CB

Brandon Stephens has been another issue for the Jets. The sixth-year corner hasn't been terrible, but offenses seem to have figured him out. Stephens has become the defender that opposing offenses target during this Jets' skid.

Stephens has given up 11 catches (68.8% completion rate) for 167 yards and a touchdown over the past four weeks. The Jets have been hurt by his performance, which has played a role in the Jets' 2-5 record.

The former Raven also has yet to record an interception in his two years as a Jet. The corner has also allowed a 100.5 passer rating when targeted this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Stephens' performance this year has been less than ideal, and he may be on his way out of New York sooner than expected.

3. Tim Patrick, WR

The Jets signed Tim Patrick on a one-year deal in May. It looks like that one year will be the only one he spends with Gang Green, as Patrick hasn't done much to help the struggling New York team.

It hasn't taken long to figure out that veteran WR Tim Patrick might not be a good fit for the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver has only caught three passes on 59 routes run this season. The biggest contribution that Patrick may have had in a game this year was a (phantom) offensive pass interference that took away an Omar Cooper Jr. touchdown against the Patriots.

Patrick has not lived up to expectations in New York thus far. At best, the former Jaguar has been invisible on the field; at worst, he has been detrimental to the team.

One year may be all that Patrick stays a Jet.

4. Harrison Phillips, DT

Harrison Phillips has been one of the biggest issues for the Jets' defense this season. PFF has the veteran defensive lineman ranked 102nd at his position this season. Phillips may be crucial to the team's culture, but on the field, he's been a problem.

It seems as if Father Time has caught up to the 30-year-old. Phillips has only recorded 12 solo tackles against the run and has zero sacks on the season through seven weeks. The Jets have had issues with the interior of their defensive line, and Phillips has been a glaring one in 2026.

5. Josh Myers, C

Josh Myers has had an underwhelming 2026 season. The center is in his second year in New York and has yet to truly perform for the team. Myers has been lackluster this year, ranking 25th out of 35 eligible centers on PFF.

Josh Myers hasn't lived up to expectations as the Jets' starting center this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers has also been undisciplined this season. The center has had five penalties accepted against him this season, including a costly false start against the Dolphins when New York was attempting to come back.

Myers' arrival shifted Joe Tippmann from the center position, which has also reduced Tippmann's performance. The center signed a two-year extension until 2027. However, if his performance doesn't improve, his time in New York may be shortened.

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