The Jets remain focused on an improbable (but not impossible) playoff berth as they aim for their second consecutive win against the Dolphins in Week 12. As lowly as Miami has been this season, its lone victory of the year came against New York in Week 7, so it's safe to say that head coach Aaron Glenn and Gang Green will be hunting for revenge Sunday afternoon.

That said, most teams are more than just banged up at this point in the season, and the Jets aren't an exception. New York is dealing with a handful of injuries heading into the pivotal clash with its AFC East rival, especially on defense. Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is among those navigating medical obstacles, as he's been dealing with an ankle injury for the last few weeks.

Although the Jets have yet to rule Phillips out of Week 12's AFC East festivities, the sight of a familiar face might hint that Glenn & Co. are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Payton Page's Jets return could signal a potential Harrison Phillips absence

On Thursday morning, the Jets announced defensive tackle Payton Page's return to the practice squad. The signing comes a day after Phillips missed New York's first practice of the week.

We've signed DT Payton Page to the practice squad — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 26, 2026

The former undrafted free agent has been in an on-and-off relationship with the Jets since joining the organization after the 2025 NFL Draft. He's played four games and was even promoted to the active roster on Halloween, but was eventually released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Page's return to the practice squad suggests the Jets like him a lot, but it also might hint that Phillips isn't as far along in his recovery as the team hopes. All of Page's four appearances came after he was signed to the active roster, meaning Gang Green can still elevate him three times from the practice squad—a valuable tool if Phillips can't suit up.

What's interesting is that a potential absence against the Dolphins would mark Phillips's first missed game since the 2021 season. He played all 51 potential games during his time with the Vikings and hasn't missed an opportunity to suit up for the Jets since being acquired in the 2025 offseason.

That said, dealing with a lingering ankle injury as his 31st birthday approaches in January certainly adds to an uncertain future in Gotham. Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and being the 89th-ranked DT out of 132 with a Pro Football Focus grade of 53.6 doesn't help him, nor does his run-defense grade dropping from 76.4 to 57.7.

But improving those numbers will have to wait until Phillips is healthy. In the meantime, Page might have an opportunity to extend his own time in Gotham, and if he's successful, the Jets might have one fewer reason to bring Phillips back in 2027.

What Payton Page brings (back) to the table for Jets

As mentioned before, Page is no stranger to the Jets, with four appearances this season and just as many last year. He's split his 2026 playing time fairly evenly, with 34 snaps coming on defense and 29 more on special teams. The dual role has led the ex-Clemson Tiger to record three tackles along the way, including one solo effort against the Chiefs in Week 9.

If given the chance to suit up, Page will hopefully perform better than he did in Week 11. The 6'4", 310-lb defender finished the win over the Chargers with a career-worst 29.7 PFF run-defense grade in 12 snaps. He could get back on track if he faces the Dolphins, who've averaged just 84.7 rushing yards in their last three games—the NFL's seventh-worst average during that stretch.

Every Jets player will be under intense scrutiny down the stretch, whether they're a main cast member or in a supporting role. It's time to find out whether guys like Page can be squeezed into diamonds, and what that could mean for veterans like Phillips down the stretch.

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