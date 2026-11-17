Quarterback is, once again, an issue for the Jets as they head into Week 11's clash with the Chargers. Starting QB Geno Smith picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills, and while he "avoided major injury" (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), there's a chance that Smith could miss at least one game if he isn't 100% come the weekend.

Fourth-round rookie QB Cade Klubnik stepped in as the Jets' relief option on Sunday—a role no one expected him to be in so soon. The former Clemson Tiger went a pedestrian 11-of-20 for 137 passing yards and an interception, while rushing the ball three times for another 26 yards. Klubnik had his moments, but he's clearly far from a finished product.

Throwing Klubnik into the fire too soon might hurt his development, even if it's only for a week or two. Given that the trade deadline has passed, though, it isn't as if the Jets can acquire help. That said, they do have an obvious roster move to make before this weekend's showdown against the Chargers.

Sign practice squad quarterback Will Levis to the 53-man roster before it's too late.

It's time for Jets to promote Will Levis off the practice squad

The Jets' QB depth behind Smith was a major question mark coming out of training camp and into the regular season.

Klubnik was always seen more as a project signal-caller, while Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook were the less-inspiring options competing for QB3 honors. Zappe ended up being signed to the practice squad to start September, but his pitiful preseason performance left New York with concerns. Eventually, Gang Green released him to begin Week 3 and signed Levis, who'd recently been released by the Titans.

Levis has survived the season on the Jets' practice squad so far, but that might not last forever. As we get deeper into the year, teams will grow more desperate to add QB help. The Patriots are reportedly searching for quarterback options after potentially losing Drake Maye for the campaign, making someone like Levis a potential target on their radar.

Failing to sign Will Levis to the 53-man roster and watching another team add him could fill the Jets with regret. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the trade market closed, Levis is one of the best attainable options for QB-needy squads—which could include New York, depending on how much time Smith could miss.

Levis's time in Tennessee wasn't perfect, but the former 2023 second-rounder still has experience (21 starts) and completed 61.0% of passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns to 16 interceptions, and an 82.7 passer rating. Again, not exactly eye-popping numbers, but he'd probably give the Jets a better chance to win some games down the stretch than Klubnik would.

Besides, there'd be nothing worse than watching Levis sign with a rival like the Patriots and to have success, especially if he'd be under center when the Jets face them again in Week 16.

Who's gotta go?

Unless someone is added to the injured reserve, the Jets will start Week 11 with a full 53-man roster, meaning a player must be cut to make room for Levis. That said, one name is a more likely cut candidate than others.

It wouldn't be surprising to see veteran wideout Tim Patrick get the axe.

After starting the year injured, Patrick has only recorded three catches for 41 receiving yards in three games. He's often a healthy scratch and hasn't suited up since Week 7's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins. If the Jets like him enough, they can try re-signing him to the practice squad. Even with rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. injured, it isn't like losing Patrick will hurt the offense.

Time is of the essence

The Patriots are currently on their bye week, so they may take some time to weigh as many QB options as possible before making a decision. That should motivate the Jets to hurry up and add Levis to the 53-man roster, especially when taking into account that the Week 11 slate of games could also create more quarterback-shaped holes across the league.

Levis is also just 27, giving the Jets even more reason to see what he can do. If he's successful, suddenly they have a new long-term quarterback option to consider. If not, there's nothing major lost, and at least they'll be protecting Klubnik's development in the process.

It's a low-risk, high-reward move that must happen immediately.

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