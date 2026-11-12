Breaking Down Jets’ Injury Report Coming Into Week 10 (Who’s Hurt & Who Could Return vs. Bills)

The Jets extended their losing streak to four with Sunday’s 35-12 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

While there were few positives to take away from the team’s disappointing performance, one was that New York left Arrowhead Stadium without suffering any significant injuries. Gang Green has constantly had to deal with key players missing time, which has played a small part in the team’s disappointing season.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Jets’ injuries heading into Week 10’s matchup with the Bills.

Jets who could return in Week 10

Garrett Wilson, WR

One reason the Jets struggled against Kansas City was that they were without star receiver Garrett Wilson. The five-year veteran was placed in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head on the second-to-last play of New York’s Week 8 loss to the Raiders.

Without Wilson, the Jets’ offense had little success through the air, as the other receivers couldn’t consistently create separation. Although Omar Cooper Jr. recorded a season-high eight receptions on nine targets, the majority of them came on screen passes.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported earlier Wednesday that Wilson returned to practice, although he was limited. While this doesn’t guarantee Wilson will play on Sunday against the Bills, it’s a positive update on his recovery.

Joseph Ossai, OLB

It’s been a really disappointing year for Joseph Ossai, and injuries have played a large role. A ruptured plantar fascia forced him to miss the first two games. Then an ankle sprain in Week 5’s win against the Browns sidelined him for the last four weeks.

Although Ossai missed last week’s game against Kansas City, he practiced with the team in a limited role leading up to the game, which suggests he’s close to returning. If he can be a full participant in either Thursday's or Friday’s practice, we should expect him to suit up against Buffalo.

But Ossai will have to step up, as he’s been extremely underwhelming in limited action. In just three games (107 defensive snaps), Ossai has recorded nine total tackles and zero pressures, earning a career-low 50.9 pass-rush grade and 54.3 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

New York must hope that Ossai can turn things around if he returns this week, as the Bills’ offensive line has allowed just 17 sacks.

VJ Payne, S

With Andre Cisco traded to the Lions on Monday, it’s opened an opportunity for VJ Payne to fill his role as the Jets’ backup safety behind Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The 2026 sixth-round selection, who had been on injured reserve with a significant bone bruise since Aug. 30, opened his 21-day practice window last Wednesday and was a full participant in the team’s three practices.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that Payne was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, suggesting he is trending toward making his NFL debut against Buffalo. However, New York must officially activate him to the 53-man roster before he’s eligible to play in Sunday’s matchup.

Harrison Phillips won’t practice today.



Omar Cooper, Joe Ossai, Garrett Wilson and Nahshon Wright are all limited.



VJ Payne will be a full participant. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 11, 2026

If he does play, we should expect to see him primarily on special teams, considering the Jets have leaned on Belton and Fitzpatrick at safety. Payne could potentially earn a rotational role as the season progresses if New York keeps losing.

Jets who could miss Week 10

Harrison Phillips, DT

Missing last Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with an ankle injury, Harrison Phillips was trending towards being ruled out for last week’s matchup against the Chiefs. However, he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and ultimately suited up in Week 9, recording one total tackle in a season-low 27 snaps.

According to Jets website reporter Eric Allen, Phillips did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through. While this doesn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game, it suggests he’s still dealing with the injury. If he logs another full participation on Friday, there’s a good chance he plays.

Trevin Wallace, LB

The only other player to miss Wednesday’s walk-through was Trevin Wallace, who’s dealing with a groin injury. Wallace was a limited participant in last Wednesday’s practice, but didn’t participate in the following two practices and was ultimately ruled out for the team’s matchup against Kansas City.

The 23-year-old has been a critical member of New York’s special teams, logging three total tackles and earning a 63.9 special teams grade. With no clear timeline for his return, we should expect the team to be cautious and ease his workload in practice before clearing him to suit up.

David Onyemata, DL

David Onyemata was placed on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury in Week 2’s loss to the Packers. The 11-year veteran underwent core muscle surgery and wasn’t initially expected to return until December, but Rosenblatt reported last Friday that Onyemata was at practice working with trainers.

While this is an encouraging step in his recovery, it doesn’t mean he’s close to playing. He’ll have to clear some hurdles before New York inserts him back into the lineup. Fourth-round selection Darrell Jackson Jr. has done well in his absence and has flashed potential to become a key rotational player.

Jets who are out long term

The Jets have a long list of players on the injured reserve.

Kingsley Jonathan, Kiko Mauigoa (quad), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle), Max Mitchell (head/concussion) and T’Vondre Sweat (knee) are all candidates to return this season.

However, we won’t get to see Braiden McGregor (torn pectoral), Arian Smith (torn ACL), and Chip Trayanum (neck) for the rest of the year.

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