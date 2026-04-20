5 Jets On Thin Ice Heading Into the NFL Draft

New York Jets fans will finally get a good idea of what the franchise's future will look like now that the 2026 NFL Draft is about to arrive. The annual three-day event will kick off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, and the Jets will be busy throughout its duration as they currently hold nine selections this week, headlined by four top-45 selections—including the coveted second overall pick.

With new arrivals set to join head coach Aaron Glenn's roster, some current Jets should be worried about their outlook. New York will likely be looking to replace a handful of underperforming players in the coming days, meaning some individuals are about to lose their jobs (or at least have a tougher time keeping them) by the time the draft is over.

With that in mind, here are five Jets who are currently skating on thin ice right into the NFL Draft.

1. Brady Cook, QB

The Jets made their No. 1 quarterback plans clear when they traded for Geno Smith last month; however, who lines up after him remains to be seen. Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are currently in the mix for the QB2 role, and it wouldn't be surprising if New York drafted another arm before the draft wraps up.

While Zappe is still an unknown commodity for the Jets, the writing might already be on the wall for Cook. The 2025 undrafted free agent offered little to be excited about last season, completing just 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5%) for 739 yards, two touchdowns to seven interceptions, and a 55.4 passer rating across five games (four starts). His 49 rushing yards on 13 carries (3.8 per attempt) weren't anything to write home about, especially since he fumbled three times.

Zappe isn't safe from being replaced either, but the ex-New England Patriots QB at least has nine starts under his belt and has gained experience from playing with three previous organizations. The Jets should feel more confident with him and a rookie option behind Smith rather than any combination involving Cook.

2. Adonai Mitchell, WR

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets' current need for wide receiver help dates back to last season, which is why they acquired Adonai Mitchell from the Indianapolis Colts as part of the Sauce Gardner trade. A former 2024 second-rounder who had yet to take that next step, Mitchell started his New York tenure off with a bang, hauling in 19 catches on 40 targets for 236 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first five outings; on pace for a 65-802-7 stat line in a 17-game season.

Unfortunately, what came next is why Mitchell could be on thin ice heading into the draft.

After showing some decent potential, the former Georgia/Texas wideout fell back to earth. Mitchell only caught six balls on 18 targets in the Jets' final three games, converting those opportunities into 65 yards without a score—including a zero-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The decline had Mitchell going from someone whom fans were excited to see next year to another potential concern in the WR room.

The Jets will add receiver help this week; it just depends on when in the draft it happens. Either way, more competition will make Mitchell's life tougher, leaving time to tell if he has what it takes to rise above it or crumble and take a back seat.

3. Mazi Smith, DT

Former 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith desperately needed a fresh start after his Dallas Cowboys tenure went so poorly. Smith struggled to make a consistent impact during his brief time in the Lone Star State, which is why he likely welcomed the fresh start he got from the Jets after they acquired him in the deal that sent Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.

Although it was a small sample size, Smith's three appearances with New York didn't leave fans with much to be excited about. The ex-Michigan Wolverine didn't register a single tackle in 54 defensive snaps across three appearances. His 39.8 overall grade on Pro Football Focus was the worst among Jets defenders, while his 34.2 grade as a run-stopper ranked fourth-worst.

Most projected depth charts currently list Smith as one of the primary backups to T'Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips, which doesn't inspire confidence. It wouldn't be shocking if the Jets had their doubts about the former Cowboy after last season, forcing them to find him some potential competition before the draft ends.

4. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) plays defense as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) falls during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Jets were all about offering fresh starts last season, which included acquiring veteran cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. from the Tennessee Titans in September. The former 2024 fifth-rounder went on to record 24 solo tackles, two defended passes, and a forced fumble in seven games (two starts) with New York, and while those numbers aren't horrible, his coverage performance might be giving the team reason for pause.

According to PFF, Brownlee allowed an abysmal 76.5% completion rate (26-of-34) and a 103.7 passer rating during his time with the Jets. Opposing wideouts tallied 141 yards after the catch when targeted, and he was even flagged for six penalties. Missing 10.3% of his tackle attempts after having a missed rate of 5.9% with the Titans didn't do him any favors, either.

Brownlee is currently projected to be the Jets' No. 1 slot defender by ESPN and Ourlads. That's just asking for trouble if the status quo remains. That doesn't mean that Brownlee can't be a serviceable backup; it's just that New York needs a better starting presence if it wants to avoid similar secondary struggles come September.

5. Eric Watts, DE

The Jets added to their pass-rushing depth following the 2024 NFL Draft by signing Eric Watts as an undrafted free agent. The former UConn disruptor amassed 10.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss during his collegiate run, and New York hoped he could provide a similar impact after recording five QB pressures across 102 pass-rushing opportunities as a rookie, per PFF.

Much to Jets fans' dismay, though, Watts failed to provide similar juice in 2025. He only managed one pressure across 52 opportunities, watching his rate drop from 4.9% to 1.9%. He also allowed receptions on his only two targets for 29 yards and a touchdown, showing not only that he comes up short as a pass rusher, but that he has no business in coverage.

The NFL is a next-man-up business, which is why it's important for teams to be able to trust their depth options. The Jets can't do that as far as Watts is concerned, meaning it'll be in their best interest to search for replacement options (or at least competition), for the third-year defender this week.

Otherwise, there's a good chance that he'll do nothing more than waste a roster spot next season.