Jets Fans Deserve Winner and It's on the Team to Deliver

NASHVILLE, TN -- Kickoff for Week 1 wasn't for another 24 hours. And yet, New York Jets fans made their presence felt in downtown Nashville Saturday afternoon and evening.

As I was walking the streets, the one thing I noticed was the sea of green that had shown up to watch the Jets open their season Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. For every 10 people I walked by, at least two people were wearing Jets colors. Then I visited a watch party hosted by The Jake Asman show, and this happened.

As a reminder, the Jets finished 3-14 last year. They haven't been to the playoffs in 15 seasons and finished below .500 for the 10th straight year.

And fans STILL showed out like that on the road. It highlights one major point for Gang Green as they enter the second season of the Aaron Glenn era.

This fanbase deserves a winner. Sunday's contest against Tennessee is their first chance to give fans that this season.

Jets fans deserve a winner

Whether it was the 1200 people who arrived at Barstool Nashville or the hundreds I saw walking the streets, there may not be a loyal sports fanbase that has had so little to cheer for over the years as Jets fans.

"Just don't let go of the rope, because there is a plan, there is a vision," Glenn said after the 2025 season. "It's gonna be a tough road, & we knew that, but we know exactly what we're doing, & we do have a plan. Just don't let go of the rope."

Glenn said that after the conclusion of a season in which both the Jets offense and defense were among the worst in the NFL. During the offseason, though, the organization underwent significant changes, both in coaching scheme and on the roster.

Now, the 2026 Jets seem like as good a team as any to turn their misfortune around.

They have a new quarterback they are familiar with as Geno Smith returns to the Big Apple. They have reshaped their defense with veteran leaders like linebacker Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick. New York also brought in one of the best young edge rushers in the college game, David Bailey.

It's all to try and build a team that can make Jets fans happy...for the first time in a while.

As I was walking the streets of Nashville, that's what stood out the most. New York may not be able to beat the Titans later today. But if there's a fanbase that deserves their team to give something to cheer for, Jets fans are at the top of the list.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.