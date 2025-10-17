3 Jermaine Johnson Trade Suitors For Jets After Latest Report
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in football this season. They're the only winless team in the sport, which puts them in the position to sell at the trade deadline.
New York has plenty of talented players who could end up on the trade block, headlined by talented running back Breece Hall and dominant edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.
Johnson is coming off an injury and has been dominant when available this season. A recent report indicated the Jets were open to trading him, but the asking price was a lot.
Here are three potential suitors for the Jets if they opt to trade Johnson:
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles need a jumpstart after losing two weeks in a row. They also lost edge rusher Hasaan Reddick to retirement.
Their defense has struggled at times this season, too. Trading for Johnson would certainly be expensive for the Eagles to pull off, but if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they're going to need to make an upgrade.
Johnson is a franchise pass rusher, so the Eagles could be willing to pay the cost to bring him in.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the league and they have one of the best defensive players in the league in Aidan Hutchinson. But they don't have much pass rush help beyond that.
Adding Johnson would be the best move the Lions could make this season. He'd give them a second franchise edge rusher to pair next to Hutchinson, which would make it nearly impossible for proposing quarterbacks to feel comfortable in the pocket.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers lost Nick Bosa to injury earlier this season and haven't done much to replace him. Swinging a trade for Johnson would be the best move the 49ers could make to replace Bosa.
Bosa is out for the year and the 49ers are still atop the NFC West. If they're serious about trying to win this season and beyond, swinging a trade for Johnson would help them do that.
Since getting healthy, Johnson has looked like quite a difference maker for the Jets. It's exactly the kind of player the 49ers need on their defense.
