Aaron Glenn Makes Statement On Surging Jets QB Rumors
The New York Jets came into the season with young quarterback Justin Fields under center. Fields was looking to turn his career around in New York, and he looked solid in Week 1. Fields led multiple touchdown drives against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but looked horrendous in Week 2. In the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets quarterback suffered a concussion and was replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor.
While Taylor hasn't looked incredible in his game and a half as the starting quarterback, he's looked better than Fields did against the Bills.
This has many questioning the Jets and their quarterback situation. After such a disastrous game against the Bills, will head coach Aaron Glenn turn to Fields when he's healthy? Or will Fields need to earn his spot all over again?
Aaron Glenn addresses surging Justin Fields-Tyrod Taylor questions
After Week 3, Glenn was asked about the decision between Fields and Taylor as the starting quarterback when the younger signal caller returns from his injury.
"We'll talk about that today as a staff. We'll make sure we come out with the right answer for that. I know what you're trying to ask, but we'll make sure we talk about that as a staff, first and foremost," Glenn said following the loss, according to Jets reporter Rich Cimini.
Glenn seemingly took a conservative approach with this question. Taylor wasn't impressive, so it's hard to give him the job, but Fields did himself no favors in Week 2.
"Justin came in as our starter. He's been our starter. Tyrod was the backup. I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin's at," Glenn said. "I don't want to say anything until I know that Justin's clear. So once Justin is clear, I'll let you know exactly where we're going."
At the end of the day, the Jets wouldn't have signed Fields in the offseason if they weren't willing to commit to him for the season. Even though he struggled against the Bills, the Jets will likely roll forward with him when he returns from injury. Still, some things could change over the next few weeks.
