Controversial Ex-Raider Worth Gamble for Jets in Free Agency

The New York Jets have done a good job revamping the defense so far this offseason.

So far this offseason, five-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick has the biggest name of any of the Jets' defensive additions. New York acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins just before free agency opened up around the league. Safety was a hole for New York and Fitzpatrick has been one of the best at the position over the last eight years.

Beyond Fitzpatrick, the Jets have reunited with linebacker Demario Davis, signed defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle David Onyemata and cornerback Nahshon Wright, among others. The Jets also acquired nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans for Jermaine Johnson II. Despite all of the moves of the offseason so far, the Jets shouldn't turn down any opportunity to add.

The pass rush could still use some more firepower and there is an intriguing option out there for the taking. Christian Wilkins is someone out there in free agency, despite the fact that he's had an odd year. He signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders after racking up nine sacks in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. He joined the Raiders ahead of the 2024 season and played in five games there. He injured his foot and was placed on the Injured Reserve. Then, the Raiders cut him before the 2025 season. The details of the exit are still murky, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wilkens "fully intends" to play in 2026 and 26 teams have shown interest.

The Jets should call Christian Wilkins

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after getting a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta," Schefter wrote on X. "So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants."

The details of his exit from Las Vegas have been kept quiet, but if 26 teams are interested in him now and he plans to play in 2026, the Jets should be one of the teams in line for him.

He got a $110 million contract for a reason. At the time, he was one of the red-hot edge rushers in the league. He had nine sacks in 2023 with Miami in what was the best season of his career so far. He had 3 1/2 sacks in 2022 and 4 1/2 sacks in 2021.

The Jets had the second-fewest sacks in the league in 2025 at just 26. New York struggled to get after the quarterback and although the franchise has added talent this offseason, it still isn't in a position to turn down a potential upgrade.

After his odd exit from the Raiders, there's no doubt that he would be cheap in free agency. He's someone who showed he can be among the game's best pass rushers when fully healthy. If the Jets could get a guy like that on a low-money, one-year deal, that's a move they should make.