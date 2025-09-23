James Conner's Crushing Injury Could Lead To Huge Jets-Cardinals Trade
The Arizona Cardinals came into Week 3 riding high, but their momentum was crushed with a one-point loss and a season-ending injury to running back James Conner.
Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report recently did a deeper dive into Conner's injury and how it may impact the Cardinals going forward.
"Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will reportedly miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter," Rapp wrote. "Conner had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury.
"The 30-year-old Conner has been an important fixture for Arizona's offense in recent years, with back-to-back seasons rushing for over 1,000 yards and 18 total touchdowns between the 2023-24 seasons. In his first four seasons with the Cardinals he's never rushed for less than 750 yards. As for the Cardinals, the team came into Week 2 undefeated and looking to build on high expectations for the 2025 season. Losing Conner for the rest of the season will somewhat damper those hopes."
The Cardinals may be inclined to explore trade options going forward.
Breece Hall would be the perfect trade target for the Cardinals
The best trade option for the Cardinals to explore is New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Hall has been mixed in trade rumors for the Jets for months because they have a solid running back room behind him and his contract runs out at the end of the season. With the Jets sitting at 0-3 on the season, they could be much more inclined to trade an expiring playmaker like Hall to add draft capital.
For the Cardinals, this would add a very talented running back to work alongside Trey Benson. Hall could be re-signed to a new deal after the season, as he's only getting better at this stage of his career. It might take a few mid-round draft picks, but it would seemingly be worth it for the Cardinals.
If Arizona believes it can compete this season, adding Hall would help them do that. If the front office can trade for him and sign him to a new deal, the Cardinals could open their Super Bowl window a bit wider.
