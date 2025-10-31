Jets All-Pro Could Be In His Final Days In New York
Will the New York Jets trade away any key pieces before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline on Tuesday?
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier in the week that New York will listen to calls, but it doesn't mean that anything will get done. The Jets' lone move of the week so far in the trade market was sending cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles.
There's still time left until the deadline, but reports have surfaced throwing some cold water on the idea of Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II being moved. It doesn't sound like a full firesale is coming, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt did predict that All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams will be on the move.
"Prediction: Williams is traded for a fourth- or fifth-round pick," Rosenblatt said. "The (San Francisco 49ers) (with former Jets coach Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator and without Fred Warner, lost to injury) make a lot of sense."
Should the Jets trade Quincy Williams?
ESPN's Peter Schrager also said that Williams is somebody who could be moved while joining "The Pat McAfee Show" on Oct. 29th.
Williams is someone who has gotten plenty of trade buzz as the deadline has gotten closer. The 29-year-old returned in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals after hurting his shoulder back in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made an instant impact on the Jets' defense and had seven tackles and two tackles for loss in the 39-38 win.
A trade involving Williams only makes sense if Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey don't view him as a part of the long-term future of the Jets. Williams is in the final season of a three-year, $18 million deal and will be a free agent after the season.
New York already has invested in one linebacker in Jamien Sherwood. There isn't a ton of depth for the Jets at the position, but New York has already played without Williams for a few games, so they know what they could do if he moved.
That's not to say the Jets should trade him away, but if New York doesn't think it can bring him back on a new deal, he's someone who absolutely could bring a draft pick back. For the Jets, they are 1-7. Even if they don't trade everyone, Williams is someone who arguably does make sense as someone to flip.