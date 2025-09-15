Jets Could Solve Injury Issue With 2-Time Pro Bowler
The big story of the day on Sunday for the New York Jets was the loss of quarterback Justin Fields to a concussion.
Losing your starting quarterback at any time is a big deal. Now, he's in the concussion protocol and it's uncler how much time he will miss -- if any. We'll find out more details throughout the week, but it all comes down to how he responds to the concussion protocol.
Fields wasn't the Jets' only player to get injured on Sunday. In fact, there were a few others. Both Tony Adams and Jermaine Johnson II were ruled out of the game. Michael Carter II got banged up with a shoulder injury. Fellow safety Andre Cisco also was banged up throughout the game.
All in all, not a good day for the Jets health-wise or in the standings. Over the last few weeks, there already has been a lot of chatter about the Jets' safety position. Rookie Malachi Moore got some run on Sunday and will likely be needed in the near future.
As of writing, there hasn't been a lot of information shared about Adams and Cisco. Adams left the game on Sunday with a groin injury. Over the next few days, it will be interesting to see if Adams and Cisco will be ready to roll Week 3.
But, even with that being said, it would argubaly make sense to add another piece right now no matter what happens with the injury report. This was the case before the Week 2 matchup and is even more so the case now with both at least getting banged up against the Bills.
The clear and obvious option out there in free agency right now that could help is two-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons. He's one of the top overall free agents somehow still available. Last year, he started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons and yet no one has picked him up. The Jets allowed 34 points Week 1 and 30 points Week 2. There are questions at safety. What's the worst thing that could happen by giving Simmons a shot?
