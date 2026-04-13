Jets Defensive Lineman Quietly on Thin Ice in April

The New York Jets will continue to bolster their 90-man roster later this month during the 2026 NFL Draft, as they have nine picks. The Jets filled some of their needs during free agency last month, especially on the defensive line, where they signed Kingsley Enagbare, Joseph Ossai, and David Onyemata, and acquired T’Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans.

A reason they were so active in the DL market is because of hesitations about the players currently on board at the position, with chief among those question marks being Mazi Smith -- who isn't safe with the draft right around the corner.

Mazi Smith’s roster spot is already on chopping block weeks before the NFL draft

Smith, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, was acquired from the Cowboys in the Quinnen Williams trade, along with a 2027 first-round and a 2026 second-round pick. The draft capital was the crown jewel of the deal, but for Smith, this opportunity represented a fresh start with a new organization.



The former Michigan Wolverines defender couldn’t find his footing with the Cowboys, playing in 39 games over three seasons. However, he had similar troubles making a tangible impact in the Big Apple.



After suiting up in five games with the Cowboys to start last season, the 24-year-old defensive tackle appeared in only three games with the Jets, playing 54 defensive snaps. Smith was a healthy scratch for the other six contests, which is never a good sign, considering how bad the Jets' defense was in 2025.



The former first-round pick logged 20 defensive snaps in Weeks 10 and 11 but didn’t record a single tackle, tackle for loss, or sack. And Smith’s grades on Pro Football Focus didn’t do him any justice.

Games Run defense grade Pass rush grade Week 10 vs. Cleveland 40.0 53.0 Week 11 at New England 42.2 61.6

Smith wouldn’t play again until Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, where he saw 14 defensive snaps, but didn’t record a single tackle, sack, or pressure. But he showed some improvement, logging a 64.1 run defense grade (nine run defense snaps) and a 57.9 pass rush grade (five pass rush snaps).

Thus far, the Jets have had no DTs in for a 30 or local visit, per Jets X Factor, but that doesn’t mean they won’t take one later this month.

Looking ahead to next season, Onyemata and Phillips are both set to become free agents, and Smith has a club option the Jets have to decide on by May. His option carries a $13.9 million cap hit for 2027, and based on what we saw from the ex-Cowboy last season, the Jets are better off not picking that up.

We know what Onyemata and Phillips bring to the table as veterans, and Sweat has a ton of potential, which he showed against the run and as a pass rusher in 2025 with the Titans. Whether the Jets draft a defensive tackle or bring in UDFAs at that position, Smith won’t have it easy to make the 53-man roster this summer.