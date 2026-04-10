Jets Draft Preview: New Rumors Point to Potential Draft Day Trade Up

If you're a New York Jets fan hoping that the franchise lands one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft, there's a bit of hope out there right now.

The top three wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft are Carnell Tate out of Ohio State, Makai Lemon out of USC and Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State. Any of these three could be the No. 2 wide receiver the Jets need. If you pair any of these three elite prospects with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mithcell, all of a sudden the receiver room doesn't look that bad. Mason Taylor should see a jump in year No. 2. And Breece Hall is still with the franchise and is a star. If the Jets get the No. 2 receiver position right, then all of a sudden it looks like there are weapons all over the place for Geno Smith to throw to.

But there are a lot of teams that need a high-end receiver. New York has the No. 2 pick, which isn't likely to be used on a receiver. Then, the Jets have the No. 16, which may be too late to land one of the top three receivers. One thing that should give fans a bit of hope is the fact that ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on "Jets Collective" that he's heard some buzz that New York may be willing to trade up if one of the top three receivers is "hovering."

The Jets Are Looking To Add A Playmaker

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I have heard a little buzz around the league that if there is a receiver who is kind of hovering, one of those big-three receivers, then I think it's feasible that the Jets could make a move up to grab one of those guys," Cimini said.

Again, any of these three could give the Jets what they need. They have the No. 1 superstar already in Wilson. Lemon has been compared to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, who Aaron Glenn is certainly familiar with after spending time with him with the Detroit Lions. Tyson and Tate are big-play machines who could work opposite Wilson.

The Jets certainly sound like they are watching the wide receiver position closely. There have been rumors out there about New York and quarterbacks in the draft class. There has been some buzz about Ty Simpson and the No. 16 overall pick. Hopefully, this is a sign the Jets aren't going to go in that direction early.