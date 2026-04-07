Jets NFL Draft Strategy: What to Watch With Arvell Reese, David Bailey

It's known that the New York Jets are going to have a difficult decision to make over the next few weeks.

On April 23, the Jets will be on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft and it's significantly more likely than not that the Jets will take an edge rusher. But, who could it be? The two prospects linked to New York the most have been Arvell Reese out of Ohio State and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Sonny Styles, also out of Ohio State, has been another guy linked to New York, but at a much lower rate.

Let's just think about Reese and Bailey here for a second. They are arguably the most likely targets for New York. Reese has been connected to the Jets the most this offseason. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt called Reese the "favorite" for the No. 2 pick. He's not the only one. Since it was announced that Dante Moore was heading back to school, Reese has been viewed consistently as the favorite for the No. 2 pick. ESPN's Peter Schrager shared a mock draft on Tuesday and projected Bailey to New York instead. Him and NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah both noted that they've heard the Jets may prefer Bailey.

Who is coming to New York with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time two prominent players have been consistently linked to the Jets ahead of a draft. Last year, it was Armand Membou and Tyler Warren. Membou was the guy who popped up the most in mock drafts and ended up being the guy they went with. Warren was always talked about as a fit, but to a bit of a lesser extent. Then, just before the draft, Kelvin Banks Jr.'s name got mentioned out of nowhere for New York. Membou was the most consistent name linked to the Jets and was the one they went with, despite the smokescreen.

In 2024, it was Olu Fashanu and Brock Bowers and the Jets ended up going with Fashanu.

Over the next few weeks, there's going to be a lot of noise. There may even be more players linked to New York at the No. 2 pick. But, again, Reese has been the guy most heavily connected to the Jets right now and still should be viewed as the favorite because of that. There have been some rumors out there that the Dallas Cowboys could have some interest in Bailey. Could these new Jets-Bailey rumors be some sort of ploy to increase trade interest out there? Maybe.

At the end of the day, follow the buzz. Throughout the offseason to this point, Reese has been the name most consistently linked to the Jets. That doesn't necessarily mean he will be picked at No. 2, but still, he should be considered the favorite, especially when taking the last few drafts into account.