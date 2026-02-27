Jets Predicted to Lose Breece Hall to NFC Team Despite Franchise Tag Buzz

The New York Jets have some very important decisions on their plate this offseason. They need to begin turning their franchise around and it starts by retaining their best players and hitting a home run in the NFL draft.

With two selections in the first 16 picks and three selections in the first 33 picks, it seems like the Jets can't go wrong with their top selections. But they can go wrong if they lose running back Breece Hall in free agency.

Hall has been the engine of the Jets offense, especially last season when Garrett Wilson was out with injuries. He's seemingly bound for a big pay day, but the Jets haven't been able to come to terms with him yet as he remains a franchise tag candidate. The Jets have already been vocal about their willingness to use the franchise tag on him to avoid losing him in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

USA Today's Christian D'Andrea recently made the shocking prediction that the Jets would lose Hall in free agency. D'Andrea predicted Hall would bolt from the Jets and sign a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jets should be able to retain Breece Hall if they want to

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"There's a case to be made for Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker here, but Arizona needs playmakers in a gap year in which Kyler Murray could be on his way out the door," D'Andrea wrote. "Hall would immediately boost the league's fifth-worst rushing attack, relieving an aging James Conner of some of his workload while allowing Trey Benson to stick around in a supporting role after two injury-marred seasons in the league."

First and foremost, the Cardinals would make a very good fit for Hall. They should have the money to put together a solid contract for him, too. He would fit perfectly next to Kyler Murray in an offense that should be one of the better rushing attacks in the game.

But it's very unlikely.

Hall has seemingly loved his time in New York, and the Jets have been vocal about not being willing to lose him. Their general manager, Darren Mougey, has stated that the Jets will either sign him to a long term deal or franchise tag him. Unless something drastically changes, he's not going to Arizona.