Jets Would Revamp Pass Rush With Explosive 14.5-Sack Edge

The New York Jets have done a very good job so far this offseason bolstering the defense and they haven't even used the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft yet.

Without an elite quarterback prospect in this year's draft class, aside from Fernando Mendoza, the Jets are widely expected to use the No. 2 pick in the draft on a defensive prospect. Hyrbrid linebacker Arvell Reese of Ohio State has been the guy most connected to New York so far in the process. While this is the case, ESPN's Field Yates shared an updated mock draft after the first wave of free agency passed and predicted that New York will roll with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey instead at No. 2.

"No. 2. New York Jets," Yates wrote. "David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech. The Jets have maximized their cap space so far, trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signing underrated edge rusher Joseph Ossai to a three-year deal. They also reached deals with Kingsley Enagbare and 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis.

Who will the Jets add at No. 2?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"But the work is far from done to fix a weak pass rush, which still needs young talent. No FBS player had more sacks in 2025 than Bailey (14.5), who was a dominant force during his lone season at Texas Tech. He forced a total of eight fumbles over the past two seasons and is one of the most violent disruptors in the class."

The Jets aren't going to go wrong if they select Bailey or Reese. Both are elite prospects. It just depends on what you are looking for. With Bailey, the Jets would get a guy who is simply a pure pass rusher. He gets after the quarterback at a high clip.

He had 14 1/2 sacks in 2025 and 29 sacks overall in his college career in 46 games. With Reese, you'd get a guy who can absolutely get after the quarterback, but can also be moved around the defense a bit more. Both have massive talent and will help teams in 2026. Arguably, Reese has the higher upside. But if you want a pure pass rusher, Bailey fits that description more.