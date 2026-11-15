Official Jets Week 10 Inactive List Leaves Several Big Takeaways Ahead of Bills Showdown

The Jets are running out of chances to get wins for second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. If they want to see him coach a third year with the team, upsetting their AFC East rivals, the Bills, on Sunday will be a "must."

In order for that to happen, the Jets will need to play a perfect game. They must dominate offensively and force mistakes from the Bills.

Gang Green's first order of good luck, though, came on the injury front, with the inactives now out. Let's get to the biggest takeaways now.

Jets' Week 10 inactive list

CB Jarvis Brownlee

WR Tim Patrick

TE Jelani Woods

EDGE Nate Lynn

LB Trevin Wallace

Takeaways

For the first time since Week 1, the Jets will have their full collective starting offense play together. To open the season, New York put up 23 points, but showed enough to provide optimism around the group. Injuries and coaching are a big reason why the Jets haven't reached their full potential. Sunday's game is a chance to prove the group can be quite good moving forward.

Harrison Phillips was questionable going into the game, but it looks like he will play and try to get the defensive line back on track after a dismal few weeks.

Outside of Phillips, the Jets' defensive line will have Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and the rest of their young core for one of the few times this season.

Keep an eye on Brownlee being a healthy scratch today. New York did not move him at the trade deadline and will sit him for rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. Nahshon Wright, another cornerback who hasn't played much this year, wasn't traded either, but could be a cut candidate along with Brownlee.

Bills' Week 10 inactive list

QB Shane Buechele

S Jalon Kilgore

OLB Mike Danna

OL Ar’Maj Reed-Adams

OT Jude Bowry

DT Greg Gaines

Takeaways

The big news for Buffalo is starting right tackle Spencer Brown will play today despite being listed as doubtful going into the week. Brown will be going up against Jets' rookie phenom David Bailey who is coming off a two-sack game against Kansas City. This will be a key matchup to watch.

Buffalo's secondary is healthy despite some injuries to backups, but they are also 29th in the league against the pass. New York's focus, therefore, should be to target the Bills' secondary early and often throughout the day.

Buffalo is one of the healthiest teams in the NFL this year, and it has shown this with a 7-1 record and AFC East lead. New York will need to have one of their most perfect games in order to pull off this upset.

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