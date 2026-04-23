One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Jets Overnight

The New York Jets could change their fate in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it'll take more than the opening round to get the job done. There are several issues that general manager Darren Mougey must address before the Jets can return to the playoff mix, including eventually finding a franchise quarterback.

Trading for Geno Smith earlier this offseason certainly gives the Jets a starter for 2026, but what happens after next season remains to be seen. This year's draft class is light on promising QB prospects; however, that doesn't mean New York won't try to roll the dice on a signal-caller, even if the opportunity arrives via trade.

A simple swap involving Jamien Sherwood, the team's most obvious trade candidate, and the Tennessee Titans' backup quarterback, Will Levis, could be something that interests the Jets. Tennessee would be giving its defense some much-needed help while New York would land a young arm to shape.

What would a complete trade look like between the Jets and the franchise their former head coach Robert Saleh, is now at the helm of?

Jets mock trade lands Will Levis from Titans

New York needs a competent backup behind Smith, who has two seasons remaining on his contract, but probably has one season to prove he is QB1 material still. Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook don't offer much hope. If Smith's struggles with the Las Vegas Raiders last season bleed into his return to the Jets, who knows?

Meanwhile, Saleh would bring Sherwood back into the fold after serving as the head coach who discovered the former Auburn Tigers star was at his best playing middle linebacker rather than out wide or in the defensive backfield. Sherwood also has two years remaining on his contract, making him more than a one-year rental for the Titans.

This hypothetical is more of a win-now move for the Titans, but Gang Green could be the long-term winner if it plays its cards right with Levis.

New York can offer Levis a much-needed fresh start

Levis's three years under Tim Kelly and Brian Callahan have not seen any significant step forward for the former Kentucky Wildcats star. In 2024, Levis really bottomed out, getting benched for Mason Rudolph by December of that year. A promising 2023 season, one in which he threw eight touchdowns to four interceptions, was followed up by a highly disappointing first, and likely last, season as QB1 in the Music City.

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Not only did Levis throw 12 picks in as many games, but opponents returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Worst of all, under pressure, Levis had a 54.1% completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Levis is nowhere near ready to start for an NFL team with no designs to win big now. And that's okay. He could be the team's backup until further notice as Smith tries to recapture his Seattle Seahawks magic in his second go-round in Gotham. The fact that Levis is only 26 years old is an added bonus.

On the off-chance Levis recaptures his spunk from his days as Kentucky's greatest QB in nearly three decades, the Jets could land him for one end-of-the-draft selection on Saturday and Sherwood, who hasn't proven to be a good fit under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

At the end of the day, the above mocked swap offers a fresh start to two young players who could use it. If the Jets are wise, they'll help the Titans see that, doing whatever it takes to turn a hypothetical trade into a mutually beneficial reality.