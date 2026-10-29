One Jets DT Has Bulletin Board Material After Ashton Jeanty's Disrespectful Comments

As the Jets try to recover from their rock-bottom performance against the previously winless Dolphins last Sunday, all eyes turn to the second of back-to-back home games against the 3-4 Raiders in a Week 8 clash at MetLife Stadium.

While the writing appears to be on the wall for head coach Aaron Glenn after another disappointing loss, there have been just as many concerns on the field as there have been on the sideline. One recurring issue for the Jets has been the poor play from the defensive line, specifically the defensive tackle position.

Veteran DT Harrison Phillips has been a huge disappointment so far, but he should have some extra motivation to step up his game after some recent comments from Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.

"Yeah, I think we can definitely get the run game going (vs. the Jets)," Jeanty said, per The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov. "Get back on track. ... A couple guys out there that don't really want to tackle, but I'm not going to say names."

#Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty on facing the #Jets defense this week:



"Yeah. I think we can definitely get the run game going. Get back on track. ... A couple guys out there that don't really want to tackle, but I'm not going to say names." 😳 pic.twitter.com/ySSn53MpMC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2026

It is safe to say Jeanty believes he will have no difficulty whatsoever getting the run game going against this Jets defensive front.

On Thursday, Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker admitted to seeing Jeanty's comments, but reiterated that he has "plenty of confidence" in his unit (h/t SNY Jets).

Phillips is one of the most respected players on the roster, but the 30-year-old has clearly worn out his welcome in Gotham with just 12 solo tackles against the run and zero sacks through seven weeks. He has been a glaring issue on the interior of the Jets' defensive line, but Jeanty's comments could be exactly what Phillips needs to use as motivation and shut him up to turn his outlook on the Jets around.

Harrison Phillips can use Ashton Jeanty's comments as fuel to improve his outlook going forward

Before arriving in Gotham for the 2025 season, Phillips played for the Bills and Vikings across his first seven seasons and recorded a total of eight sacks. During his time with the Jets, Phillips has regressed, with just 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble, both of which came last season.

Pro Football Focus paints an even bigger picture for Phillips through the season's first seven games. He is credited with the 102nd-ranked overall grade (49.2) out of 126 qualified interior defenders, in addition to the 98th-ranked pass-rush grade (56) and the 69th-ranked run-defense grade (52.8). Those grades alone do not tell the entire story, but they point to a player who has been a huge liability on the field this season.

Harrison Phillips needs to turn things around, whether that's to improve his odds of staying with the Jets or to bolster his trade value. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not out of the question, though, that he can turn things around in a favorable matchup this week. The Raiders average the second-fewest rush yards per game (74.7 ypg), while Jeanty only has an average of 3.1 yards per carry on 106 touches with one touchdown.

If there were ever an opportunity for the Jets' 24th-ranked rushing defense (127.7 ypg) to capitalize on, this is it.

Phillips has outperformed offseason acquisition T'Vondre Sweat in terms of total tackles (22-17) and one forced fumble, but he has also been outplayed by backup Jowon Briggs, who has 26 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Briggs, however, possesses a worse PFF overall grade (44.4) and run-defense grade (37.4), so the opportunity is certainly in front of Phillips to take advantage.

Even before Jeanty's comments, Phillips was going to have a little more on his plate after Sweat exited the loss to the Dolphins with a knee injury and did not return. He was listed as week-to-week on Wednesday, but the Jets appear to be prepared for Sweat to be out for multiple weeks after signing Amari McNeill to the practice squad on Tuesday.

While the McNeill signing is more for insurance purposes than anything else, Sweat gives the Jets a physical presence up front and is someone who can command double teams with his 6-foot-4, 366-pound frame. His 67.8 run-defense grade from PFF is not where it was last season with the Titans, but it is still the best among the Jets' interior linemen and will be difficult for the team to overcome in his potential absence.

With David Onyemata sidelined on injured reserve after undergoing core-muscle surgery, that has also put even more pressure on rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. , as the depth of the defensive front continues to be tested following Sweat's injury as well. That said, Phillips and Briggs will be relied on to carry the bulk of the load while Onyemata remains out and Sweat deals with his own setback.

Phillips is currently playing in the final season of his two-year deal with the Jets and needs to give the coaching staff some reasons to keep him around beyond this season or even the Nov. 10 trade deadline. His leadership value cannot be understated, but if he can use Jeanty's diss as motivation, he could turn his outlook around on the field and put the slow start to the season behind him.

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