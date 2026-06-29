One Part of Frank Reich's Resume Is Being Overblown by Jets

Not every former NFL player can be a good coach. Bart Starr went 56-73-3 in nine seasons at the helm of the Green Bay Packers from the 1970s to the1980s. Mike Singletary went 18-22 in two years as leader of the San Francisco 49ers.

Some have found success, though. From Super Bowl winners like Tony Dungy and Mike Ditka to respectable voices like New York Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich, it's a case-by-case basis for what makes former players good coaches in the pros.

In the case of Reich, his story is well documented. Despite being a backup for most of his NFL career, the 64-year-old has been a quality play-caller, head coach, coordinator, and quarterbacks coach throughout his 20-year coaching career.

But as he prepares for his first year running the Jets offense, arguably the biggest reason people are interested in seeing what Reich can do this year might be the most overblown reason why.

Reich's playing experience doesn't equal NFL success

What has made Reich a quality and respected coach throughout the NFL over the years? To some, like a former Jets legend, it's his ability to teach the game as a former player.

"The reason that I’m excited is that every time you have a coordinator who can see it through the quarterback’s eyes, it changes everything because he understands how difficult it is," former Jets starting quarterback Chad Pennington said on the Official Jets Podcast. "All the guys that will be working with Frank will really enjoy that he can see it through their eyes, and that will change everything.”

We've heard this quite a bit when it comes to Reich and many other quarterbacks who have become coaches. People believe that because a coach has played the position before, they have an inside scoop on how to teach the position to others.

Reich's prior work with quarterbacks like Andrew Luck, Carson Wentz, Phillip Rivers, and Peyton Manning are examples of just that.

There's just one problem: the last time Reich played quarterback was in 1998. The game, and offenses in general, have changed a lot since he last threw a pass. Footwork is different, offensive strategy is different, and even expectations for signal-callers have changed. Just because Reich can relate to a signal-caller doesn't necessarily mean he can get the most out of each thrower. It explains past struggles with signal-callers Bryce Young or Matt Ryan.

It shouldn't matter what Reich's playing background is, as that doesn't hold much weight in the modern game.

What should matter about Reich are things he's always carried as a person and as a coach. The Pennsylvania native has always been known as a nice guy: someone who can work with any assistant or head coach. That kind of relationship-building is key for the older coach as he begins to marry his play-calling principles to modern schemes brought in by coaches like passing game coordinator Seth Ryan.

The other reason is his short stint in college.

After his NFL run ended midway through the 2023 season, Reich coached Stanford University in 2025 as a favor to Luck. While he only coached for a year (and went 4-8 in the process), he saw how young players are being taught. There isn't necessarily a big drop-off after being away from the NFL for the last two seasons.

Reich was a smart choice to run New York's offense this year. He has play-calling experience and has a personality that should fit well with the Jets' current youthful coaching staff. But the notion that his playing days will somehow help the team has always been overblown.

It didn't save him in Carolina, and it won't save him in Florham Park either if the Jets struggle early on.