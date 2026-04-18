One Perfect Jets Target in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The New York Jets are under some of the most pressure across the NFL to nail the 2026 draft. While the franchise is not close to contention, Aaron Glenn needs his team to become competitive and come within some proximity to a postseason spot to avoid the hot seat.

Next week could be a transformational night for the Jets if the brain trust decides to take risks. With that said, here's the perfect prospect for every selection in the draft that New York currently possesses:

Click to jump to a round/player

Round 1 (No. 2): Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming the Jets don't trade down here, Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker/EDGE Arvell Reese has the highest ceiling possible. While New York previously seemed locked in on Texas Tech Red Raiders OLB/EDGE David Bailey, a canceled top-30 visit with the TTU star could mean the Jets are betting on Reese's upside over Bailey's ability to contribute immediately. Truthfully, it's been back-and-forth between the two for a while. Fans are enamored with Reese's ability to stop the run (87.0 PFF run-defense grade), and his counting stats -- 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups in his junior year -- point to someone who will be disruptive when he fully develops. Reese's freakish traits, which made him an NFL combine star in February, could have him contributing sooner than later, though.

Round 1 (No. 16): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Let's add a bonus player here since "perfect" in Round 1 is such a high-stakes proposition for the Jets this year.

New York needs a receiver to complement Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson. Omar Cooper Jr. brings a championship pedigree as Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza's go-to option in the slot, though he plays outside as well. That versatility could work well with Wilson's bouncing between the slot and the outside. Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson would be the ideal pick here, but he may be out of reach. Cooper would be an ideal consolation prize.

Round 2: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Avoiding the temptation to take Ty Simpson with the No. 16 pick, but unable to take the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback with the first pick in the second round, the Jets can take their QB of the future with Miami Hurricanes national championship runner-up Carson Beck.

The former Georgia Bulldog lost one game as the starter in 2023 before losing his starting job to injury in 2024, and leading The U to within one drive of a title this past January. Beck is a winner whose collegiate legacy has been undersold because of his scrutinized transfer from UGA. A QB with that much success, through that much adversity, is ready for the New York market.

Round 3: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

The Jets don't hold a third-round pick, but draft values start to flatten out a bit in the mid-second through third round, and Iowa guard Gennings Dunker could be in play at No. 44.

The Jets need to address their guard spot after the free agency loss of Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Dunker is a blue-collar player who has steadily improved since being an unheralded 3-star out of Lena, Illinois. Dunker could immediately create gaps for Breece Hall and the running game, having shown strong measurements at the combine. He's a tackle by trade, but he's likely a guard in the NFL.

Round 4: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Jakobe Thomas is a more seasoned safety who enters the league with versatility, having played in multiple college systems with the Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. He's got a big frame and does his best work breaking up deep balls, having a PFF coverage grade of 88.5, good for No. 26 of 914 qualified safeties in 2025. New York needs more disruptors in the passing game, and Thomas fits the bill.

Round 5: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana Hoosiers

With the Jets holding the final selection in Round 4, they'll basically be making a Round 5 pick. And why not bring in as many skill-position weapons from Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan's offensive machine as possible?

Kaelon Black was extremely efficient as a weapon for Mendoza in Bloomington, and was dominant for the James Madison Dukes before that. Black has steadily improved with each jump in competition and is easy to trust in the fourth round if he's still available.

Pick No. 179: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock brings a lot of great tangibles to the pros, including size, instincts, and athleticism, but the former Washington Huskies star could improve with his discipline. Seven flags during the 2025 season likely sunk his value far past where he could've been picked based on measurables alone.

Round 6: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

If it weren't for a torn ACL during the Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff semifinals loss to the Hoosiers, Isaiah World would be getting buzz as a day two draft pick, at the very least. He doesn't have many flaws beyond suffering a very ill-timed injury. While the Jets have bigger needs than tackle, this is a nice day three gamble.

Round 7: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Andre Fuller brings MAC experience to the NFL as a likely backup who has the chance to play his way into a starting spot simply by supplying steady coverage and minimal penalties. The former Toledo Rockets star has a strong frame at six-foot-two and 200 pounds. Adjusting to NFL speed will determine whether he can be a rotation corner or merely a special teams player.