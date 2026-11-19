Why would a 2-8 team in the NFL be willing to retain starters on their struggling lineup?

What if I told you there were players on the New York Jets deserving of new contracts, even if they haven't fixed much of what has plagued the roster this year?

New York has several pending free agents going into the 2027 offseason. Many have performed poorly this year due to a number of different factors. However, there are those who have played well enough to get more time in Florham Park.

Today, we'll go through the three most important players New York needs to re-sign here.

Dane Belton

If New York let all their pending defensive free agents walk, most fans would understand. The one player who deserves a new contract, though, is safety Dane Belton.

The former New York Giant has become an everydown player for New York, with the third-best run defense grade of any safety in the league and an average mark in coverage. Those numbers alone are good enough to keep him on the team over the next few years.

In-the-box safeties rarely get massive payouts, but the Jets need a starter opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick next season, and Belton is the obvious choice to fill that role.

Geno Smith

It's become almost a foregone conclusion that the Jets will take a quarterback in the 2027 draft. How they surround that rookie quarterback will remain a big question mark, though.

The most consistent and efficient way to allow a young signal-caller to develop is by putting him behind a veteran leader and an offensive minded coaching staff that will keep one system in place. Whether the Jets draft CJ Carr, Drew Mestemaker, or Darian Mensah, the team should follow that system to build around them.

That means keeping Geno Smith at all costs.

Smith has thrown 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season. He hasn't been a world-beater, but he's been competent at a time when so few things are working for New York.

New York should extend Smith into 2027 on a starting salary to allow them the chance to grow an incoming rookie behind a proven veteran. The process has worked for many teams before. It's time for the Jets to join in that plan.

Jordan Meredith

Depth is incredibly important in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. New York hasn't gotten the best from Jordan Meredith this season, but if the team were smart, they should sign him to a limited extension thanks to his versatility and starting experience.

New York has a lot of issues to fix this offseason. One group that doesn't need to be overhauled, though, is the offensive line. With Parham returning, the team really only needs an upgrade at center to round out the group.

And with Meredith having experience at both guard and center, the team should be in a good position to bring him back and not worry too much about the group's depth going forward.

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