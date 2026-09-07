3 Reasons Why the 2026 Jets Feel Different Than Last Year's Team

The 2025 Jets set some records last season, but for the wrong reasons.

Gang Green became the first team in NFL history to lose five consecutive games by 23 or more points and to finish a season without recording a single interception. Their 3-14 record was also the franchise’s second-worst finish in the 21st century.

The Jets were an awful product last year and need immediate changes to put the franchise back on track. That’s exactly what general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn set out to do, transforming both the coaching staff and roster in the offseason.

While few expect them to be a playoff-caliber team, there’s no doubt the 2026 Jets are significantly better on paper and should be more competitive this season.

With the 2026 regular-season opener against the Titans less than a week away, here are three reasons why this year’s squad feels different from last year’s team.

1. Stability at quarterback

Despite their loss in the regular-season opener to the Steelers, there was some hope in Justin Fields, who had one of the most efficient games of his career. This was short-lived, as Fields quickly proved he wasn’t the answer at quarterback.

But the Jets’ quarterback problems last season went far beyond Fields. New York’s passing game was atrocious, averaging a league-low 140.3 passing yards per game, while Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook took turns under center.

Quarterback play has derailed the Jets for quite some time, but there’s renewed hope at the position entering this season with Geno Smith now in the fold.

The 13-year veteran has looked sharp in training camp and is coming off a solid preseason showing, completing all seven of his passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.

While some are cautious about buying into the Smith hype, considering he threw a league-high 17 interceptions and will be 36 in October, the Raiders didn’t provide him with a reliable supporting cast.

A strong supporting cast with the Jets should help Geno Smith avoid a poor performance like the one he had last year with the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With its additions in the offseason, New York’s offense is substantially better than the Raiders', and it should help bring Smith back to his form when he was in Seattle. In his three years as the full-time starter with the Seahawks, the Florida native threw for 12,226 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions, completing 68.5% of his passes and posting a 27-22 record.

Barring any miracles, Smith won’t be playing like a top-10 quarterback this season. But fans also shouldn’t expect him to replicate his poor play in an improved situation.

If he can cut down on the turnovers, the Jets offense should be competent.

2. Revamped the defensive line

We know the Jets’ offense was bad, but the defense was much worse.

The unit was among the league’s worst in almost every major statistical category, allowing the most passing touchdowns (36), the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5), and recording the second-fewest sacks (26).

The front seven was a major reason for those struggles, and Mougey and Glenn made fixing it a priority this offseason by adding seven players to the group, with particular emphasis on the defensive line.

They stressed acquiring big interior defensive linemen who can clog the running lanes, with David Onyemata, Darrell Jackson Jr., and T’Vondre Sweat up front. All three weigh at least 300 pounds and are effective against the run.

T'Vondre Sweat is just one of the several new faces the Jets added to help beef up their defensive line over the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding them alongside Harrison Phillips strengthened the Jets' run defense up front. More importantly, it should keep opposing teams’ running backs from consistently reaching the second level and allow the linebackers to make a stop without fighting through blockers.

They also brought in edge rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, who combined for 31 run-stops last season, per Pro Football Focus. Both players should have important roles on early downs, while also competing for pass-rushing snaps with David Bailey and Will McDonald IV.

The upside is certainly high with this group, and we should expect the unit to play much better against the run. If they can force opposing teams into second- and third-and-long situations, it’ll create more opportunities to generate pressure, as Glenn can deploy the edge rushers to attack.

3. OC Frank Reich should help turn around the offense

The common theme from this offseason has been improvement. After last year’s offense ranked among the worst in the NFL under offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the Jets brought in Frank Reich to get them back on track.

When it comes to playcalling, Reich isn’t at the level of Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan. However, the former quarterback offers a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building a functional offense.

The Jets' offense has the potential to reach new heights, and a lot of that has to do with OC Frank Reich. | USA TODAY Sports

In his five years as the playcaller and head coach of the Colts, Reich’s offense ranked top 10 in scoring three times, while also ranking in the top ten in both passing and rushing yards twice. He accomplished this despite having a different starting quarterback each season.

Of course, Reich’s final season with the Colts and his 11-game stint as the Panthers’ head coach provided plenty of reasons for skepticism. But there’s more to those situations than the results suggest. Matt Ryan clearly regressed and wasn’t as effective, while Carolina was already struggling and gave up significant draft capital to draft Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick.

Despite this, Reich has shown throughout his coaching career that he can build a team that consistently moves the ball downfield and spreads it out efficiently. With the Jets, he shouldn’t have a hard time getting the unit back to a competent level. He already has a solid foundation. New York owns an established offensive line and a productive run game, ranking 10th in rushing yards last season (123.3).

If Reich can build off that and get more out of the passing game, the Jets offense should be far more functional than it was a year ago.

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