3 Jets Who May Have Lost Their Jobs After OTAs

As offseason team activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Thursday and the focus now turns to mandatory minicamp on June 16, some players are facing an uncertain future in Gang Green as the New York Jets try to put together the best 53-man roster and overcome a disappointing 3-14 season in 2025.

From offseason acquisitions to talented rookies who were brought in through the draft, the pressure is real for some players on this roster following subpar performances in OTAs. With that in mind, here are three Jets players who may have lost their jobs and could be searching for a new home real soon.

Braiden McGregor, DE

New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (91) during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

McGregor was already on the hot seat entering OTAs, and he has done nothing to erase any of that doubt so far. He has logged just 21 total tackles, one sack, 10 hurries, and six run stops in 348 defensive snaps in his first two seasons and posted the second-worst overall grade (41.9) out of 115 qualified edge defenders last season, per Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-6, 267 pounds, McGregor has the ideal size to become a force to be reckoned with, but his inability to carve out a significant role on this team up to this point is concerning when you look at the talent around him. Although Will McDonald IV led the Jets with eight sacks last season, this was a unit that recorded the fewest quarterback pressures (87) and the second-fewest sacks (26) and has since brought in second overall pick David Bailey, while also signing Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency.

McDonald, Bailey, Ossai, and Enagbare give the Jets four options at edge rusher, a position the team used five players at last season. While that could still leave the door open for McGregor, it would not be surprising if he is cut and looking for a new opportunity before too long.

Brady Cook, QB

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The QB position has been a talking point throughout OTAs, but the former undrafted free agent Cook has not been a factor at all. While Geno Smith, rookie Cade Klubnik, and Bailey Zappe have taken part in team drills, Cook didn't get any reps during the practices open to the media and faces significant uncertainty following a subpar 2025 season.

Cook made four starts and appeared in five games, completing just 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards with two TDs and seven interceptions, not exactly offering the kind of upside and consistency you would like to see from a signal-caller. Granted, he hardly had any time to throw on a struggling offensive line, but it is certainly easy to see why his days with the Jets could be numbered.

Meanwhile, Klubnik has shown plenty of promise and made a strong case for being the backup QB. However, there is still a huge question mark at the position after Klubnik and Zappe struggled to close out OTAs with accuracy issues. It's by no means over for Cook in a Jets uniform, but his outlook is not the brightest unless he can put a quiet OTAs behind him and reassert himself into the mix.

Dean Clark, Safety

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Clark currently finds himself as a third-stringer coming off a rookie season that only featured 14 total tackles. To make matters worse, the safety position is quite loaded with veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, Malachi Moore and Andre Cisco, who has stood out as a potential sleeper who can make the 53-man roster.

That has put even more pressure on Clark, who will likely have to face off with rookie VJ Payne if the Jets decide to keep five safeties. While Clark carved out a role on special teams with six tackles in 12 games last season, he ultimately struggled to make a strong case for a roster spot.

The seventh-round pick Payne still needs to prove himself as well, but Clark is officially on notice when you look at his current position on the depth chart and those around him at safety.

It was already going to be an uphill battle at safety with the offseason additions. But the decision to select Payne in April's draft only adds to the uncertainty for Clark, as the two will likely go through one another to make the 53-man roster.