The Jets are officially winners of two games in a row following Sunday's lopsided 23-12 win over the Dolphins, exacting revenge for the early-season loss. Gang Green's latest victory couldn't have happened without star first-year EDGE David Bailey, who broke the Jets' rookie sack record by reaching 11.5, surpassing Hugh Douglas's 1995 effort (10).

Unfortunately, Bailey's big day didn't end in celebration.

The 2026 NFL Draft's second-overall pick left the game late in the fourth quarter after sustaining a non-contact knee injury during a pass-rush attempt (h/t Arye Pulli). He spent some time in the blue medical tent before jogging out, leaving fans to wonder how severe the issue was.

David Bailey limped off to the sideline after this play pic.twitter.com/fn1DIAqMFQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 29, 2026

Following the game, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) that Bailey "will undergo an MRI on his knee injury." That said, the former Texas Tech Red Raider seemed to feel optimistic about his situation, telling The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt that he expects to feel "fine" despite the scare.

Losing Bailey for any length of time—whether that's one game or an injured reserve stint—would be a huge blow to the Jets.

Fortunately, there is a positive to take away from an otherwise unfortunate situation.

Jets' bye week gives David Bailey more time to heal his knee injury

The Jets can breathe a little easier knowing they officially have a decent amount of time to breathe before their next game. After all, Week 13 will mark Gang Green's long-awaited bye, with their next game not coming until a clash with the Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13.

In other words, Bailey has about two weeks to get back to being healthy enough to return to head coach Aaron Glenn's defense. Sunday's pre-injury performance was the perfect microcosm of the 23-year-old difference-maker's campaign, racking up a whopping six pressures—the most since he recorded nine vs. the Browns in Week 5—and an 81.7 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade.

For reference, that's the third time this season he's recorded a mark that high or better, with each instance occurring in his last four games. It's hard to argue that Bailey isn't a generational talent, as if you don't need any more proof.

That's why it's good news that the Jets won't have to try rushing Bailey back, since there won't be an upcoming game this week. Even if his injury isn't long-term (which it doesn't sound like, based on his post-game comments), Gang Green is better off resting him as much as possible rather than jeopardizing his health with a rushed comeback. The improbable climb towards a playoff berth only adds to why New York can take its time.

"I think I just stepped wrong. I'm feeling good."



David Bailey talks about how his knee is feeling after leaving the game in the fourth quarter: pic.twitter.com/1pMfdcnKbE — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 29, 2026

Hopefully, whenever the Jets get those MRI results, they paint a promising end-of-season outlook for Bailey. He's been everything advertised, if not more, since making his way to Gotham.

New York fans deserve to see Bailey continue to firmly cement his 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year case to close out a season that hasn't given fans much to celebrate until recently.

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