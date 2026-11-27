This Thanksgiving season, the Jets should be thankful for many things. At the top of their list is second-overall rookie edge rusher David Bailey.

Since being drafted by the Jets out of Texas Tech, Bailey has recorded 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles through his first 10 games played. No rookie in NFL history has ever put up a stat line like that.

If the season ended today, Bailey would be named the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Giants linebacker Arvell Reese has had a stellar season himself, but Bailey has been the lone bright spot on a bad Jets defense.

That said, could Bailey's rookie year put him in rare company as a potential All-Pro in Year 1? The chance of that may be a lot longer than people realize.

Can David Bailey be an All-Pro in Year 1?

Few players in Jets history have provided as positive an impact on the team as Bailey has through his first 10 games. His work as an edge rusher is already elite, but his high motor and run defense have been far brighter spots in his game than people realized.

There's a reason David Bailey was the No. 2 pick 💪



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8sIdm9IXOx — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

In short, Bailey has been everything the Jets could have hoped for when they took him with the second overall pick.

"I'm a huge believer in you build a team from the inside out, and when you have someone of the magnitude that you know has a chance to affect the game by affecting the quarterback," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Bailey. "That makes a huge difference in winning and losing."

New York hasn't done a lot of winning this year.

Despite Bailey's heroics, the Jets are 3-8 with a matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the numerous losses and the team's struggles as a whole on defense, Bailey deserves all the praise he gets.

His impact, both on and off the field has been shared by many leaders on the Jets' roster.

“I don’t know what all goes into his process, but I know I see him in the same spots around the building all the time. That type of stuff is what I’ve seen from guys who are now in the Hall of Fame. ...That’s very rare to see for a rookie.” LB Demario Davis on David Bailey

But is Bailey's maturity and high motor enough to be a first-team All-Pro? That's not something I'm confident in... yet.

David Bailey All-Pro confidence meter: 4/10

It's incredibly rare for a rookie to be named an All-Pro. New York saw that in Sauce Gardner in his first year as the former fourth-overall selection, but his career has taken a nosedive after two elite years to begin his career.

So what about Bailey?

The last two edge rushers to be named an All-Pro in their rookie season were Micah Parsons in 2021 and Lawrence Taylor in 1981. Taylor recorded an unofficial 9.5 sacks in his first year and also accounted for four fumbles forced and a fumble recovered. Parsons, meanwhile, recorded 13 sacks in a hybrid LB/EDGE role.

Bailey's standing as a pure EDGE will hurt him in this case. Will Anderson in Houston currently has 11.5 sacks and is considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (-120, 1st on DraftKings Sportsbook). The Bears' Jeffery Simmons (+300) and the 49ers' Fred Warner (+700) round out the top three.

Bailey, meanwhile, is in a 17-way tie for the 19th-best odds (+10000), putting things into perspective.

The best way for the Jets to watch their top edge rusher get All-Pro honors this season is for Bailey to either break the single-season forced-fumbles record (10) or the rookie sack record (14.5). He is four forced fumbles and five sacks away from reaching either mark.

It's possible, but it's not something I'm counting on for the final six games of the year.

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