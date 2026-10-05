Faria's Focus Week 4: Key Jets Takeaways After Bears Loss, Losing Skid, Biggest Concerns & More

Another game, another disappointing Jets defeat. Gang Green needed a victory over the Bears and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to build momentum heading into the middle parts of the season.

Instead, New York looked lifeless for most of the afternoon and fell to the Bears 23-12 in a game that looked much closer than it actually was.

As with any loss like this (New York's third in a row), there are plenty of takeaways to break down. At the end of the day, though, the Jets' biggest issues reared their ugly heads in the worst ways on Sunday.

It's time to highlight them now.

Jets took major step back on Sunday

No reason to hide it. The Jets were thoroughly outplayed on Sunday at each facet of the game. The defense gave up 492 yards of total offense and over 230 rushing yards. Offensively, they ran just 32 plays and were 0-for-7 on third down.

The only reason the game was even close was because Chicago turned the ball over multiple times.

New York's total points scored off of those turnovers: six.

"We have to be opportunistic," Glenn said. "We have these opportunities on the pick and on the fumble. I think it was in range to get points. And again, we got six points out of it; we have to do a better job at that and get seven."

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn knows the Jets didn't do a good enough job capitalizing on their opportunities in Week 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's good that the Jets were able to end their interception drought. It's even better that they recorded multiple interceptions during that time as well. But the reality is that this team took a major step back on Sunday after three straight weeks of competitive football.

What makes the performance even more alarming, though, is that the Jets ran into many of the same problems that have plagued them over the years. They were penalized 15 times, their defense missed too many assignments, and Gang Green looked completely outmatched schematically.

It's the type of game that raises questions for every major decision-maker in the front office. If it isn't fixed soon, it could bring disaster for the Jets throughout the remainder of the year.

Jets coaches' biggest problem is in their adjustments

Some head coaches change how the team looks and plays depending on the opponent. Others choose to run things a specific way that focuses on certain principles and intangibles.

The Jets' coaching staff is one based on the latter. They want to play and coach in a specific way that they believe will work for the future. Their biggest problem, though, is an unwillingness to adjust to aspects of the game as they come.

Take Sunday's loss as a great example. Chicago's offense was going up and down the field against New York's defense all game. Conversely, the Jets tried and failed to do much on the offensive end in their own right. They wanted to be a team that could run the ball effectively and be efficient in the passing game. They looked at Chicago's run defense being ranked 22nd in the league and decided to focus on targeting them in that way.

The final tally: 14 carries for 59 yards and just 4.2 yards per carry. Not good enough.

Conversely, the Jets' limited number of offensive snaps also meant fewer opportunities for Garrett Wilson and Kenyon Sadiq—the remaining lifeblood of New York's passing offense. Wilson and Sadiq finished with just eight targets and three catches for 27 yards, all by Wilson. Inexcusable.

Kenyon Sadiq was essentially invisible against the Bears, which is something the Jets can't let happen again. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York was without starting running back Breece Hall and other talented players like wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. The Jets should have fed the ball consistently to their best players. Instead, they were more focused on making sure their principles stayed true.

It left Wilson fresher than he's been after a game in years.

"I take a lot of pride in when the ball does come my way, making a play on it," Wilson said. "I want more on my plate, for sure. ... I feel good. I ain’t take no hits.”

After the game, Glenn was asked about the lack of targets, citing the reality that New York needed to do a better job.

That's a good question. We'll have to look at the tape to see why. ... We have to find a way to get them the ball. Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

But the real reason is that the Jets are so focused on running the ball; it effectively took them out of rhythm in the passing game. With so few reps, it ultimately sunk the entire group.

Defensively, it wasn't much better. Gang Green's secondary continues to compete hard despite any true star talent at corner, but their linebackers have been a mess. Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis both struggled throughout the contest when it came to undisciplined play.

Whether due to injuries or coaching focus, the team isn't close to making a swap at that position, though.

Coaching is not the only reason the Jets lost. In a 23-12 blowout like the one suffered on Sunday, it is never the lone reason, but New York's unwillingness to adapt, especially in the modern NFL, is a major hindrance to the team, and it's something Ben Johnson and the Bears used to their advantage.

Largest weakness remains

Through four games, the Jets' biggest on-field problem is the same as it was last season.

They don't have a pass rush.

Chicago has one of the best offensive lines in the game. It was always going to be a challenge for New York. But the lack of production over the last few games has been downright alarming.

Against the Bears, the Jets' edge rushers recorded just a single collective pressure. The player with the most pressures on the team ended up being defensive tackle Harrison Phillips... with two. The only sack the Jets enjoyed came on another blitz, which highlights the fact that the team can't get consistent pressure on a QB unless they send extra men at the point of attack. That's not a recipe for success.

Will McDonald IV has seemingly taken a major step back, while second overall pick David Bailey was the third-lowest-graded starting defender (57.0) for the Jets on Sunday, and Kingsley Enagbare wasn't even available because of an injury.

Will McDonald IV's lukewarm performance is another reason why the Jets' pass rush remains a concern coming out of Week 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This collective group must play better. Giving up nearly 500 yards to a Bears offense on their third different starting quarterback this season is concerning, especially since this was the big issue last season that has yet to be resolved.

Bad news: It may get a lot worse

I said before the season began that New York's entire roster has greatly improved when it comes to baseline talent. Through three games, that statement rang true. Gang Green looked far more competitive than they had at any point last season.

One thing changed that, and it wasn't a coaching decision or front office pick.

It's injuries.

Sometimes a year gets derailed not by coaching, but because the talent on the team is simply not on the field due to a myriad of physical issues. On Sunday, here is who the Jets were without and lost at one point during the game:

Starting running back

Two of three starting receivers

Starting tight end

Starting left guard

Starting defensive tackle

Two rotational edge rushers

Starting nickel corner

In total, that is eight starters on the roster missing or lost on Sunday. Over a third of the team's starting lineup is dealing with injuries. With each passing week, it seems like New York is getting more banged up.

Any head coach, not just Aaron Glenn, would struggle to navigate the many injuries the Jets are currently dealing with. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one likes to make an excuse regarding injuries. They happen to every team after all. But when you are a rebuilding organization like the Jets, the first thing to improve is the starting talent, not the depth of the roster. That's why, when starters go down en masse like this, these organizations don't have the depth necessary to keep playing at a specific level.

Until the Jets get healthy again, it's hard to say when this losing streak will end. That's just a fact.

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