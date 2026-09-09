3 Reasons Why Jets Shouldn't Underestimate Titans on Sunday (Including Robert Saleh)

Another season is upon us as the Jets prepare to take on former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans on Sunday. After going a combined 6-28 last season, both teams head into the 2026 campaign searching for answers and much better results.

The addition of talented rookies and some free agency acquisitions have only heightened the anticipation of what could be in store for Gang Green this season. Throw in some stability at quarterback, a revamped defensive line and the decision to bring in former HC Frank Reich as the offensive coordinator and there is reason to believe that this Jets team will be different.

That said, it is important that the Jets don't look past their Week 1 opponent or treat it like it is more than just any other game with Saleh on the other side. That may be easier said than done considering the revenge factor, but a win would go a long way to helping them make some strides from last season and leave a strong early impression.

As kickoff draws near for Sunday's opener in Nashville, here are three reasons why the Jets should not underestimate the Titans.

1. Robert Saleh's familiarity with the franchise

When Saleh took over for the Jets in 2021, the defensive-minded coach was expected to come in and be the one who could turn the franchise around. That ultimately did not happen as he consistently struggled to put together a capable offense and only went 20-36 during his tenure before he was fired five games into the 2024 campaign.

Sure, it did not help that Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the 2023 season opener, but it was still nowhere near the success that many hoped for when Saleh was hired. Now, after returning to his former role as defensive coordinator with the 49ers last season, the Titans hired Saleh has their HC ahead of the 2026 season.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches the play against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Saleh has reiterated that he does not view this as a revenge game, the Jets have remained confident and have the right mentality going into the Week 1 showdown regardless. Again, Saleh knows this franchise well and experienced first-hand the offensive struggles that have plagued the Jets for years, which is something that could be advantageous to him with some inside information from the time he was in Gotham.

If the Jets have made the right upgrades and get off to a strong start, that prior knowledge may not matter at all and it could be some sweet revenge for them. However, they cannot ignore the elephant in the room and look past who is standing on the opposite sideline.

2. Titans' front seven

What the Titans lack in their secondary they certainly make up for with their defensive front. From All-Pro Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers to former Jet Jermaine Johnson, budding star Cedric Gray and 2026 draft picks Keldric Faulk and Anthony Hill Jr., the Titans have a lot of talent up front that is sure to present some challenges.

Fortunately for the Jets, they have one of the best offensive lines in the league with Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann and Armand Membou, but the depth behind them is questionable with only Max Mitchell, Chukwuma Okorafor and recent acquisition Jordan Meredith.

The depth certainly remains questionable should any substitutions need to be made or if any injuries occur. Still, Tennessee's recent struggles against the run could bode well for Breece Hall and enable him to build off a career season in 2025. In turn, that could also take the load off quarterback Geno Smith and make this a balanced offensive attack that could prove beneficial.

The Jets may have the advantage in the trenches as long as their depth is not tested, but it is still hard to ignore who they will be matched up against on the other side. It is a matchup the Jets should win, but one they should also not overlook if they do not want their game plan to get wrecked by some star power and opposing forces.

3. New scheme for second-year QB Cam Ward

It is not uncommon for QBs to struggle at the start of their NFL careers before finding another gear and taking a huge leap when a new system is introduced. That is what the Titans are hoping for as Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, enters Year 2 under center in Nashville.

While he showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season with his arm talent and ability to extend plays, he completed just 59.8% of his throws and tossed seven interceptions. It was the type of season you would expect from a first-year starter in the league, but one that also left a lot on the table and put some additional pressure on the young QB entering his second season.

Cam Ward might be ready to take his game to the next level, and the Jets have to be ready for him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does he have a new HC in Saleh, but the Titans also hired former Giants HC Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator and gave Ward some additional playmakers down the field after drafting Ohio State's Carnell Tate fourth overall and signing former Giant Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency.

Week 1 always presents a lot of unknowns after months of preparation and roster tinkering as teams try to establish their best possible depth charts. That is especially true for the Jets in this spot as they deal with the emotions of a revenge game and a talented defensive front while also having to prepare for a new-look offensive scheme on the other side as well.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.