Analyzing Why T’Vondre Sweat Will Be Jets' X-Factor vs. Titans in Week 1 

It’s been nearly 250 days since we last saw the Jets play a meaningful football game. Fortunately for fans, that streak finally ends on Sunday, when Gang Green travels to Tennessee to take on former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans.

Although neither team is projected to be playoff-caliber, this matchup has been heavily anticipated. Both sides feature several former players from the opposing team, creating an intriguing storyline. While every game is a must-win, Week 1 carries a little more weight for both franchises

Head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets will want to make a statement entering his second season, especially with a difficult stretch of games awaiting them after the opener.

If New York is going to leave Tennessee with a victory, its defense must set the tone. One player who will play a critical role is former Titan T’Vondre Sweat. The former Texas Longhorn was acquired by the Jets in March in exchange for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Sweat will have a golden opportunity to stick it to his former team by making an immediate impact with Gang Green. Here are three reasons why Sweat could be the Jets’ Week 1 X-Factor.

Elite run defense makes Sweat a matchup nightmare



A major reason New York traded for Sweat was to bolster its run defense. Last year, the Jets gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5), lacking quality run defenders on the interior, outside of Harrison Phillips

In just two seasons, Sweat has quickly established himself among the league’s best interior linemen against the run, recording 31 run-stops and earning run-defense grades of 75 and 79.2 in 2024 and 2025, respectively, per Pro Football Focus.

His 6-foot-4, 366-pound frame plays a major part in what makes him so effective in containing the run. Sweat’s combination of size and strength jams running lanes and pulls multiple blockers, allowing the linebackers an opportunity to attack the runner.

We saw a glimpse of this in Gang Green’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, where Sweat’s presence and play made a huge impact in limited action. On eight snaps, Sweat tipped Jameis Winston’s pass—which led to an interception—and completely overpowered center John Michael Schmitz Jr. to record a run stuff (h/t The Long Beach Joe Show).

Bro, T'Vondre Sweat had his way against the Giants starting O-line! He is not playing around! Dude was manhandling people out there! If he plays like this consistently this season, the #Jets defensive front is going to be unstoppable! #Jetup pic.twitter.com/7KtzzOeYqh — The Long Beach Joe Show (@TheLongBeachJoe) August 29, 2026

“When you’re able to (take up two gaps) as a big man, that allows the linebackers to get a chance to run,” Glenn said in his postgame press conference following the team’s preseason finale. “He’s (Sweat) going to take up two blockers, which means they’re missing a blocker when you’re on someone. That’s the reason he’s here.”

His presence in the middle will be especially important against the Titans’ rushing attack, led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Pollard ran 39.7% of his attempts up the middle, while Spears did so on 40.6% of his carries.

This won’t change under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Tennessee is expected to continue pounding the football up the middle, as Daboll did with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo when he was with the Giants.

In New York’s multiple-front scheme, Sweat will serve as the nose tackle, lining up across the center and in the A-gap. From there, he should command multiple blockers while disrupting the Titans’ preferred running lanes.

If the Jets can contain the Titans' run game, it will force Tennessee to be one-dimensional and rely on second-year quarterback Cam Ward to carry the offense to victory.

Sweat has a favorable matchup against Titans' interior OL

The Titans’ interior offensive line isn’t particularly strong. Peter Skoronski is the standout of the group and was recently rewarded with a four-year, $100 million contract, while the rest of the unit remains a question mark.

Austin Schlottmann was one of the five players who followed Daboll to Tennessee and won the team’s starting center battle. Over his seven-year career, Schlottmann has served as a solid depth piece, appearing in 85 games (18 starts).

However, the former TCU Horned Frog has yet to establish himself as a reliable blocker—allowing 52 pressures across 925 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF—and has never been a full-time starter.

Fernando Carmona, meanwhile, is the Titans’ other projected interior starter. The 2026 fifth-round selection enters the season as the team’s starting right guard, despite never playing a single snap at the position over his five-year collegiate career.

Carmona played exclusively at left tackle in his first four seasons before moving to left in 2025.

This gives Sweat a significant advantage in the trenches. Operating in the middle, Sweat will have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of Tennessee’s inexperienced and unproven blockers with his size and strength.

The lack of experience along the interior of the Titans' OL could set T'Vondre Sweat up for success against his former team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans may need to devote additional attention to Sweat, particularly if Schlottmann and Carmona struggle to handle him one-on-one and in double-team situations. That could open up more favorable matchups along the line.

This would hurt Tennessee not only against the run but also in the pass, where he’s demonstrated that he can be an impactful pass rusher. Across 200 pass-rushing snaps, Sweat recorded 18 pressures and two sacks last season.

“He has the ability to push the pocket in the passing game also, and I think he’s shown that over his career,” Glenn said. “I want to utilize that player and take advantage of everything that he has.”

If Sweat can generate pressure from the interior, it could create opportunities for the other Jets’ pass rushers to get to Ward.

Motivation to beat his former team

As with several other players, this is a revenge game for Sweat.

The Titans traded Sweat to the Jets in February because Saleh’s new defensive scheme didn’t value a heavy gap-plugging nose tackle. Some rumors suggest another reason for moving on from Sweat was that the team was unhappy with his work ethic.

After hearing these questions for the last few months, Sweat could have this game circled on his calendar and want to show Tennessee they made a mistake moving on from him.

With this extra motivation, he’ll want to come out of the games swinging and consistently make plays against the organization that decided he was no longer a fit.

Although the Titans have undergone some changes since his departure, Sweat has the benefit of familiarity with the organization and some of its players. He’s gone up against Skoronski countless times and has some inside knowledge of Ward.

This gives Sweat and his new Jets teammates an advantage in a matchup that could be crucial to the game's outcome.

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